Western Cape Province on 3.4% decrease in murder rate

The latest quarterly crime statistics for the Western Cape once again show what is needed to meaningfully reduce violent crime in the province: a complete reform of South Africa’s policing system and proper funding for law enforcement agencies.

Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, have cautiously welcomed the 3.4% decrease in the province’s overall murder rate for Quarter 3 of 2025/26. This represents a decrease of 41 murders over this period. There was a higher decrease in murders (-3.7%) in the combined Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) deployment areas in Cape Town, which fell from 323 cases in Quarter 3 of 2024/25 to 311 cases in Quarter 3 of 2025/26.

Three of these areas had noticeable decreases; namely Delft (-19.4%), Gugulethu (-13.3%) and Mitchells Plain (-22%). The Western Cape, excluding LEAP deployment areas, recorded a decrease of -3.3%.

However, the data also highlights the persistent challenges facing many of our communities. The Western Cape continues to carry a disproportionate share of gang related violence in South Africa, and the rise in attempted murder remains a serious concern. Organised crime, including extortion and firearm driven violence, continues to place immense pressure on vulnerable neighbourhoods. The provincial government remains encouraged by increased police detected crime, particularly in illegal firearm seizures and drug related arrests. “But this must lead to successful prosecutions,” stressed Premier Winde.

The crime statistics released today deliver a stark message: where the Western Cape Government intervenes with targeted safety and crime prevention programmes, murder rates drop.

He added, “While there has been a decrease in the murder rate, far too many of our residents are dying at the hands of gangsters. The evidence is clear, cooperative, locally managed policing works. These proven programmes must be urgently funded by national government and rolled out in every single policing precinct without delay. We will continue fighting for fair resource allocation for our province.”

Premier Winde reiterated that the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to the Western Cape as a force multiplier must be followed by an urgent overhaul of South Africa’s entire criminal justice system. “Policing must be data-led, evidence based and collaborative. We must sit at the same table as the SAPS to ensure this deployment is not just a short-term fix.”

The Western Cape Government remains firmly committed to further deepening partnerships with the South African Police Service (SAPS), municipal law enforcement agencies, and community-based structures. “We will continue to invest in evidence based interventions that reduce violence, disrupt organised criminal networks, and build safer, more resilient communities across the province,” said Minister Marais.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GoVZAUpdates