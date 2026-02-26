Infosearch BPO gearing up for big annotation projects in 2026

Sports Analytics Autonomous Vehicle Technology Text Annotation Services

CHENNAI, INDIA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosearch BPO, one of the most successful business process outsourcing and data annotation company, is gearing up to grow massively in 2026 with massive expansion plans in various high-growth sectors.

The annotation company will initiate significant annotation projects in the areas of Sports Analytics, Autonomous Vehicle technology and Text Annotation services and will be in a position to satisfy the emerging demand of quality data processing and AI training data services across the world.

Infosearch BPO is also intending to add around 400 full-time annotators as part of its strategic expansion strategy to work on future large-scale annotation projects expected to be undertaken in 2026. This growth is an indication of the interest of the company in providing correct, scalable and efficient annotation services to clients in new technology industries.

The annotation projects will be aimed at increasing data accuracy and increasing machine learning results using specialised human intelligence. Since it will contribute to supporting performance analysis within the field of sports analytics, as well as allow more advanced autonomous vehicle systems and provide detailed text annotation services. The initiative will be a significant advancement toward enhancing the performance of the company in the field of AI-based data solutions.

CAS Shankar, one of the directors of Infosearch, said that “the expansion highlights the commitment of Infosearch BPO to innovation, workforce and the ability to meet the increasing demands of the global clients who require trusted annotation services of next-generation technologies.”

In this connection, Infosearch BPO will become an even more reliable partner in providing large-scale data annotation and technology-based services, as well as generate new jobs and positively impact AI and automation development.

