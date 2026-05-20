Infosearch BPO Secures Major Annotation Contract With Global Automobile Company

Annotation for a global automobile company Image labelling on a traffic scene

CHENNAI, INDIA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosearch BPO has announced a notable partnership deal with a premier global automobile corporation for delivering state-of-the-art 2D image labelling and point cloud annotation services for next-generation automotive and AI-powered technologies.

The new project, which was awarded, will take one year to complete and will be managed by a team of about 80-100 professional annotators to deliver the annotation output in time and quality.

In addition to providing support for large-scale annotation needs like image labelling and point cloud processing, which are vital for training and enhancing autonomous driving systems, computer vision models, and intelligent vehicle technologies, Infosearch BPO will also enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and the expertise of its cybersecurity specialists.

The project is another significant achievement in Infosearch BPO's ongoing developments in the fast-expanding AI and automotive data services market. As demand for accurate training data has grown in the development of autonomous vehicles, the company keeps developing its capabilities to provide scalable and precision-driven annotation solutions.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of a renowned automotive company on a significant project,” said the Infosearch BPO spokesperson. "This partnership marks another step in our evolving knowledge and capabilities in the 2D and point cloud annotation domain, while also reinforcing our capacity to handle large-scale, quality-focused AI datasets projects."

Infosearch BPO will employ experts with specialized expertise to support the project's needs with skills in dealing with complex automotive information and quality assurance. The company's infrastructure and operational capabilities are expected to play a key role in ensuring the seamless execution of the engagement throughout the entire period of the project.

The collaboration further strengthens Infosearch BPO's reputation and capabilities as a trusted partner for AI data annotation and technology support services for global businesses in the automotive and innovative technology sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.