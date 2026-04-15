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Infosearch is adding 100 seats for Exclusive AI projects in the First quarter of 2026

Data Annotation For Machine Learning

Data Annotation For Machine Learning

Image Annotation and Labelling

Image Annotation and Labelling

Annotation Services At Infosearch

Annotation Services At Infosearch

CHENNAI, INDIA, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infosearch, a prominent international provider of BPO and data annotation, has declared a massive expansion today, as the company gears up to assume a substantial new AI annotation project with a major international AI organization.

As part of the requirements of this massive project, Infosearch will be increasing the number of production seats to 350 by adding additional 100 seats. These seats will be devoted to AI-based annotation processes in the first quarter of 2026 alone. This strategic growth reinforces the long-standing commitment of the company to the provision of advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence systems with the help of high quality and human-labeled data annotation.

The newly acquired project, which is granted by a leading AI technology company, will include a significant amount of annotation tasks of different types of data that will boost the model accuracy, training speed, and the overall AI activity. As the world moves towards clean, reliable data on training, Infosearch is poised to be at the center of the data-annotation ecosystem through its growth.

According to a spokesperson of Infosearch, “the growth indicates the confidence that our clients have in us as well as the rate at which AI is changing industries all around the world. By adding 100 dedicated seats to AI projects, we are enhancing our operation capabilities and guaranteeing that we will be able to provide the highest level of accuracy and scalability to our partners.”

Shankar CAS
Infosearch BPO
+91 44 4292 5000
email us here

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Infosearch is adding 100 seats for Exclusive AI projects in the First quarter of 2026

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