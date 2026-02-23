Vantage Circle Secures Awards at Brandon Hall Excellence Conference 2026

Shared success with leading organizations reinforces Vantage Circle’s role in powering culture-led business growth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , a global employee recognition & wellness platform, has been honored with multiple prestigious awards at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, presented during the Excellence Conference held from February 9–12, 2026. The awards were formally presented on February 11, recognizing Vantage Circle and its client partners across all submitted and winning nominations.This recognition reflects Vantage Circle’s continued commitment to transforming workplace culture through technology-led recognition, rewards, and engagement strategies. The company secured wins in collaboration with several global enterprises, including Tata Technologies, Tata Chemicals, Amdocs, IBS Software, Wipro, ACG, Visteon Corporation and Apollo Tyres Ltd. The joint recognition underscores the strategic impact of partnership-driven recognition programs in driving measurable improvements in employee engagement, performance, and organizational culture.In addition to the award wins, John Land, Chief Advocacy Officer at Vantage Circle, delivered a featured tech talk on “Intelligent Recognition: The Crucial Importance of Valuing People in the AI-Powered Workplace”, at the conference. His session focused on the evolving intersection of HR technology, digital transformation, and employee experience design in the AI era. Addressing a global audience of HR and business leaders, Land highlighted how organizations must move beyond transactional engagement systems to build intelligent, integrated recognition ecosystems that align behavioral data with business outcomes.Speaking on the achievement, Partha Neog , CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle quoted, “Winning at the Brandon Hall Excellence Conference Program 2026 is a proud moment for us, but what makes it truly meaningful is that we share this recognition with our enterprise partners. Each award reflects a joint commitment to building workplaces where appreciation is not occasional, but systemic and measurable.” Nikhil Norula , Head of Americas at Vantage Circle also said, “The Americas region continues to see strong momentum around strategic recognition and engagement. These awards reflect how enterprise organizations are prioritizing culture as a measurable driver of performance, and we’re proud to partner with them in that journey.”The Excellence Conference, hosted annually by the Brandon Hall Group, convenes senior HR leaders, learning professionals, and technology innovators from around the world to explore breakthrough practices shaping the future of work. Vantage Circle’s strong presence at the 2026 conference—through both award recognition and thought leadership, reinforces its position as a global leader in employee recognition and workplace engagement technology.

