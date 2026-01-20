Vantage Circle Strengthens Advisory Board with Human Capital and Leadership Experts

Appointments Feature Former Consulting Partners, Fortune 500 Leaders, and Practice Heads

We are entering a phase where recognition, well-being, and belonging are strategic assets, not engagement perks” — Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle

TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , a global employee recognition and wellness platform announces the appointment of four distinguished senior leaders to its Advisory Board: Bruce Barge, Debbie Kemp, Tonushree Mondal, and Tauseef Rahman, based in USA. With decades of combined experience in leadership development, human capital strategy, M&A integration, organizational effectiveness, and the future of work transformation, the appointments deepen Vantage Circle’s commitment to shaping a more human-centric and enterprise-ready employee experience.The move reflects Vantage Circle’s next phase of growth as enterprises increasingly look for recognition platforms that go beyond rewards to support performance, culture, and long-term talent outcomes. As workplaces evolve in how they develop talent, support leaders, and build distributed teams, the need for connected people technology has become more pronounced. The new Advisory Board will help guide Vantage Circle in aligning product innovation, market strategy, and enterprise value creation around these emerging imperativesBruce Barge, an Organizational Psychologist and former Partner at Mercer, PwC, and Aon, brings nearly four decades of experience in human capital consulting with over 25 years in leadership and senior leadership roles. His expertise will support Vantage Circle in framing recognition not merely as a program, but as a leadership lever that shapes culture, trust, and organizational resilience.Debbie Kemp, an experienced human capital strategist and M&A executive previously at Goldman Sachs and currently a global senior executive at Biz2Credit, adds depth in integration strategy, growth acceleration, women’s leadership advocacy, and small business ecosystems. Her lens on financial services and entrepreneurial sectors will support Vantage Circle’s diversification and go-to-market alignment across U.S. region.Tonushree Mondal, Founder of Tonushree Mondal Consulting and former Hudson’s Bay Company SVP, Organization Effectiveness, brings specialization in culture transformation, career architecture, leadership development, and organizational design. Her experience enabling scalable people operations across Fortune 500 companies enhances Vantage Circle’s ambition to enable enterprises to connect recognition, career pathways, and performance more effectively.Tauseef Rahman, Career Practice Growth Leader at Mercer, contributes expertise in future-of-work strategy, skills-powered work design, rewards effectiveness, people analytics, and digital transformation. Tauseef brings a data-oriented perspective on modern total rewards and talent markets at a time when recognition is rapidly converging with performance and skills frameworks.Earlier, Sunita Rebecca Cherian also joined the Advisory Board, adding deep expertise in culture, inclusion, and organizational effectiveness. Partha Neog , CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, quoted, “The evolution of work demands a more intentional and evidence-based approach to culture. We are entering a phase where recognition, well-being, and belonging are strategic assets, not engagement perks. The Advisory Board is composed of leaders who have built and scaled that philosophy inside some of the world’s most complex organizations. Their guidance is invaluable as we build for the next decade of enterprise work.”With North America representing a significant phase of Vantage Circle’s expansion, the Advisory Board will provide strategic counsel on market positioning, enterprise readiness, and ecosystem partnerships as organizations look to unify well-being, engagement, and recognition into one integrated employee experience.About Vantage Circle:Vantage Circle is a global employee recognition & wellness platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wells Fargo, and ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, recognition is more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize the flow of work from existing chat or collaboration tools in organizations like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

