Vantage Circle Wins 6 Honors at Brandon Hall Awards 2025, Including 4 Gold Wins in Rewards & Recognition Technology

Vantage Circle secures four Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze in the rewards and recognition technology category.

This recognition reinforces our belief that meaningful recognition must be built into everyday work, not treated as an occasional activity.” — Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world’s leading behavioral-science-powered employee recognition and rewards platform, has been recognized with six prestigious honors at the Brandon Hall Awards 2025, securing four Gold, one Silver, and one Bronze in the rewards and recognition technology category.The company earned top recognition in the “Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology” category for its collaborative programs with leading global organizations, including Amdocs, Apollo Tyres, Wipro, Visteon, Tata Chemicals, and IBS Software.The following are the award-winning collaborative programs with:Amdocs (Amdocs “a-gift” Platform) - GoldApollo Tyres (Apollo Recognition Hub Platform) - GoldWipro (Winner’s Circle Employee Recognition Program) - GoldVisteon (Driven to Perform Platform) - GoldTata Chemicals (Kudos Rewards and Recognition) - SilverIBS Software (Inspire Recognition Platform) - BronzeThese wins reflect the measurable impact of Vantage Circle’s recognition technology in converting employee recognition from an occasional HR activity into a continuous, data driven engagement system. Thus, strengthening workplace culture, driving employee engagement, and enabling scalable recognition programs across diverse industries.Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO & Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said “This recognition reinforces our belief that meaningful recognition must be built into everyday work, not treated as an occasional activity. These awards belong as much to our client partners as they do to our teams. Together, we have built programs that show how technology, when combined with behavioral science, can create real and lasting cultural change.”The Brandon Hall Awards represent the gold standard in human capital management, evaluating entries based on measurable business impact, innovation, and program effectiveness.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, recognition is more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.About Brandon Hall GroupTM : Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. For over 30 years, Brandon Hall GroupTM have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

