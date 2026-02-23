New program gives industry leaders access to foundational sensing platform shaping the next generation of spatial intelligence and Physical AI applications

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEOM Launches Early Access Partner Program for WaveTracer™ Platform – A Groundbreaking Solution Turning 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi or Tactical Radio Waves into a 3D Sensor for Physical AITEOM, the deep tech Physical AI start-up using radio waves to deliver spatial intelligence, today announced the launch of its WaveTracer™ Early Access Partner Program (EAPP) to accelerate the realisation of the Physical AI market.The Program will give selected technology and industrial partners privileged access to the WaveTracer platform enabling them to build advanced Physical AI applications and bespoke solutions based on the WaveTracer capabilities.Through the EAPP, partners will collaborate closely with TEOM to explore how WaveTracer’s unique RF sensing capabilities can be applied to real-world autonomy, safety, and situational-awareness challenges. Participants will be able to:• Influence the evolution of the platform in line with technical and operational requirements• Validate high-value new use cases while shaping how the platform supports real-world deployment scenarios• Develop differentiated and IP-rich by integrating WaveTracer’s RF-based spatial intelligence into their own products and services• Secure early-mover advantage in a new era of Physical AI and spatial intelligenceTEOM’s patented WaveTracer Platform measures how 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Tactical radio waves are reflected, absorbed or blocked by objects in a given area to provide real time spatial intelligence without the need for cameras, LIDAR, tags or sensor-laden assets. It builds a continually evolving proprietary labelled data set that allows any object to be classified, identified and tracked using the object’s unique radio wave fingerprint.This significantly reduces system complexity and cost compared to traditional sensing stacks that rely on dense camera networks and GPU-heavy processing.The Early Access Partner Program is designed for organisations developing Physical AI-based autonomy, safety and sensing systems that depend on resilient spatial awareness. WaveTracer’s capabilities support a broad range of applications, including augmenting navigation and coordination for robots and autonomous vehicles, enhancing operational awareness in security and defence scenarios, enabling reliable monitoring in complex or hazardous environments, and allowing telecommunications providers to extend their networks with new ‘network-as-a-sensor’ capabilities. By converting ubiquitous radio infrastructure into a volumetric sensing layer, WaveTracer offers a versatile platform that supports next-generation solutions across industrial, telco and defence domains.Len Schuch, CEO, TEOM, said: “By unlocking the radio wave-rich world around us, WaveTracer enables technology vendors to extract spatial intelligence from objects’ unique RF fingerprints and build Physical AI solutions that change how machines perceive and interact with their environment.“TEOM’s WaveTracer platform has the potential to become a foundational sensor for Physical AI, supporting a wide spectrum of industrial, defence and autonomous-system applications that require real-time spatial awareness. Through this program, Partners gain both a technological and time-to-market advantage and we look forward to collaborating with our first cohort across multiple domains.”Companies interested in joining the EAPP should contact TEOM via info@teom.ai or visit https://www.teom.ai/partner-program About TEOMTEOM is a UK-headquartered deep tech company developing the WaveTracer™ Platform, using radio waves to create a volumetric, real-time view of the physical world, delivering spatial intelligence – a foundational building block of Physical AI. Built on decades of research and expertise in RF, signal processing and AI, WaveTracer provides a foundational sensing layer for Physical AI across industrial and defence applications.For more information about the EAPP, visit www.teom.ai or contact howard.jones@temono.com

