Business Reporter: Improving efficiency to build smoother customer journeys

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Ante Todoric, Managing Director Business Unit Retail at Bizerba talks about how AI-enabled retail solutions can enhance both efficiency and customer experience in food stores and supermarkets. Improved operational efficiency and exceptional customer experience are increasingly inseparable in modern retail. When processes are faster, more accurate and seamlessly connected, staff can focus on service while customers can enjoy more intuitive customer journeys. For grocers with the customer at the heart of their operation, intelligent automation has become a strategic priority.Bizerba is helping retailers to improve their in-store experience with AI-enabled weighing and recognition technology designed specifically for fresh food environments. Its smart scales combine advanced object recognition with intuitive interfaces, enabling rapid and accurate identification of produce, baked goods and prepared items. The technology extends beyond weighing. Integrated slicers, scales and packaging machines streamline workflows for products prepared and cooked in store. Automated labelling ensures compliance and traceability, while custom portioning can help reduce waste.Implementation is straightforward, designed to integrate with existing retail infrastructure and point-of-sale systems. AI model training and product recognition updates occur largely in the background, minimising disruption. The result is smarter fresh food operations that deliver measurable efficiency gains and a superior in-store experience.To learn more about Bizerba’s product range, watch the video About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About BizerbaBizerba offers a globally unique portfolio of solutions centered around the key factor of "weight" for customers in craft, retail, industry and logistics. Our offering includes comprehensive solutions for slicing, weighing, labeling and inspection. It spans hardware and software, apps and cloud services, labels and consumables, comprehensive services and flexible leasing models.Founded in 1866, the family-owned company from Balingen is now in its fifth generation and continues to shape technological progress. As an innovation leader, Bizerba consistently drives the digitalization, automation and connectivity of its solutions. This creates reliable and sustainable solutions that help customers worldwide to make their processes more efficient and future-ready.With around 4,500 employees, Bizerba operates in over 120 countries. The company runs production facilities in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Serbia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and Canada, supported by a global network of sales and service locations.More information: www.bizerba.com

