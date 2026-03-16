Business Reporter: Transforming LA&H through quote-to-claim platform deployment

The road to future-proofing technology stacks against increasing regulation and risk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a video published by Business Reporter, Michael Kelly, Chief Executive Officer; Eoin Kirwan, Chief Product Officer; Dan Watt, Chief Marketing Officer; and Barry Duffy, Vice President of Digital & Data at FINEOS, discuss how a digital quote-to-claim platform can give insurers an edge over competitors that simply stitch together point solutions or layer state-of-the-art digital tools on top of ageing infrastructure.Life, Accident and Health (LA&H) insurers are increasingly facing operational friction caused by the gap between modern customer-facing systems and legacy back-office technology stacks. While digital front ends enable smoother customer experiences, many core insurance processes still rely on fragmented systems that struggle to communicate with each other.To address this challenge, insurers are turning to integrated quote-to-claim platforms that unify the entire policy lifecycle. By bringing together quoting, underwriting, policy administration, and claims management within a single environment, these platforms enhance business capabilities while introducing greater configurability and standardization across operations.A unified platform also makes it significantly easier to launch new products or respond to regulatory changes. At the same time, it provides a cohesive book of record, ensuring that accurate and consistent information is available throughout the policy lifecycle.Collaboration is another key advantage. Underwriters, claims specialists, and other stakeholders can access the same data and workflows, enabling more efficient decision-making and faster case resolution. Artificial intelligence further enhances these capabilities by assisting case workers, safely automating an increasing number of routine workflows, and enabling auto-claims processing.Solutions such as FINEOS AdminSuite are designed to support this transformation, enabling innovation while offering relatively fast implementation timelines that help insurers modernize without prolonged disruption.To learn more about how the AI-enabled FINEOS AdminSuite can improve unit cost, increase customer satisfaction, and eliminate premium leakage, watch the video Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FINEOS CorporationFINEOS is a leading global provider of SaaS core systems for life, accident, and health insurers. The FINEOS Platform for Employee Benefits is purpose-built for group, absence, and supplemental benefits, providing seamless integration and automation. More than 40 customers in North America rely on FINEOS, including 7 of the 10 largest employee benefits insurers in the U.S. and 70% of group insurers in Australia. With a global workforce, FINEOS partners with innovative, forward-thinking insurers in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

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