CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Annapolis, MD, and surrounding areas.

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Annapolis, MD. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Carolyn Yang will serve pets and pet parents throughout Annapolis and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Annapolis becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Carolyn Yang brings deep clinical experience and heartfelt compassion to families in Annapolis and the surrounding Maryland communities, offering in-home end-of-life care for pets in the place they feel safest — home. With a professional background spanning primary care, surgery, and emergency medicine, she is dedicated to supporting both pets and their people through life’s most meaningful moments with dignity and empathy.Born in Florida and raised in New Jersey, Dr. Yang earned her Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University in 2000. Her path into veterinary medicine began after adopting her first dog and becoming fascinated with the care and connection she observed at routine veterinary visits. After gaining hands-on experience in mixed animal practice and surgical services in Virginia, she went on to earn her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2013. She then completed a small animal rotating internship at the Purdue University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, where she discovered her passion for emergency medicine and has practiced as an ER veterinarian ever since.Dr. Yang views end-of-life care as one of the most meaningful responsibilities in veterinary medicine. She explains, “Working as an ER veterinarian, I am often asked if euthanasia is the most difficult part of my job. My answer is always no; I see it as the last act of love and compassion we can give our beloved pets. As difficult and heartbreaking as it is to say goodbye, we have the ability to let them pass peacefully with loved ones by their side.”Serving the local region is especially important to her. “Annapolis, Maryland and its surrounding cities have many families with beloved pets who are supported by their primary care veterinarians. With CodaPet, we can bring that same care into their homes — especially when end-of-life support is needed,” she says. “By providing in-home euthanasia, I can offer pets and their loved ones the chance to say goodbye in the comfort and privacy of their home.”Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Yang enjoys spending time with her wife and two daughters, reading science fiction and fantasy novels, working on puzzles, and watching movies and series together — a balance that reflects her strong commitment to both family and community.Dr. Carolyn Yang serves Annapolis and central and eastern Anne Arundel County, including Severna Park, Pasadena, Crofton, Arnold, Edgewater, Bowie, Glen Burnie, and waterfront communities along the South River and Chesapeake Bay. Whether pet parents are in downtown Annapolis, Cape St. Claire, Davidsonville, or Shady Side, she provides dependable IHE service throughout the heart of Anne Arundel County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Annapolis. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $80 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

