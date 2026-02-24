Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise makes Wi-Fi 7 performance affordable for everyday connectivity

An entry-level Wi-Fi 7 access point that delivers advanced wireless capabilities at a cost-effective price for all organizations.

COLOMBES, FRANCE, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise , a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate operational efficiency and competitiveness, today announces the release of the Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar AP1501 , an indoor Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) access point designed to deliver next-generation network performance, reliability, and security for demanding enterprise deployments.Organizations are increasingly adopting next-generation wireless technologies to support mobile workforces, IoT devices, real-time applications, and growing service density. With the OmniAccess Stellar AP1501, ALE brings the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovation to mainstream environments — combining high performance, efficiency, and reliability without the complexity or cost traditionally associated with cutting-edge wireless solutions.The OmniAccess Stellar AP1501 supports the IEEE 802.11be Wi-Fi 7 standard, offering enhanced throughput and improved spectral utilization across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. The AP1501 is designed for mid-density environments such as branch offices, retail locations, small campuses, and distributed enterprise sites. With a 2.5 GbE multigigabit Ethernet uplink and PoE support, it ensures that the wired infrastructure keeps pace with wireless performance requirements - supporting workloads ranging from video collaboration and cloud-based services to IoT and AI-enabled applications. Whether deployed as a standalone access point or as part of a broader OmniAccess Stellar WLAN solution, the AP1501 delivers robust and scalable Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for mainstream IT environments.With the OmniAccess Stellar AP1501, high-performance Wi-Fi 7 becomes accessible to organizations that may have previously delayed adoption due to cost or complexity. This entry-level access point enables businesses of all sizes to embrace next-generation connectivity — supporting modern applications, higher capacity, and the responsiveness required in today’s digital era.The AP1501 complements ALE’s existing Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, which includes the AP1511, AP1521, AP1561, and AP1570 Series. The full OmniAccess Stellar Wi-Fi 7 lineup will continue to expand with upcoming access points designed to address a wide range of customer needs — from indoor to outdoor deployments, and from SMBs to large, complex enterprise environments. Built on ALE’s distributed control architecture, these access points eliminate the need for a centralized controller, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering enhanced security with WPA3 and optional MACsec encryption, along with greater flexibility and scalability.“Wi-Fi 7 represents a major leap in wireless performance, but adoption should not be limited by cost or complexity. The OmniAccess Stellar AP1501 brings key Wi-Fi 7 innovations into an entry-level access point, offering a practical and affordable way for organizations to modernize their networks while preparing for future connectivity demands.”Jorge Arasanz, Product Line Manager, OmniAccess Stellar at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.The OmniAccess Stellar access points and the Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitchfamily can be centrally managed and monitored using Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista® Network Management — a unified, AI-powered platform available in both on-premises and cloud deployments. The solution simplifies onboarding for users and IoT devices while enhancing automated network operations through advanced analytics and actionable insights.###About Alcatel-Lucent EnterpriseAlcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.al-enterprise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.