Hypertherm Associates Launches the Powermax33 XP

Compact and Portable Powermax33XP

A compact professional-grade plasma system engineered for more power and value

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based leading manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, has announced the launch of the newest Powermaxplasma cutting system: the Powermax33® XP Engineered for metalworkers who require high-quality cuts, greater capacity, and portability, the new air plasma system delivers more power, more value, and an unrivaled six-year power supply warranty. Built to handle a broad range of cutting tasks, across multiple industries and offered at a lower price point, the Powermax33 XP combines enhanced cutting performance with the Powermax reputation for reliability and long consumable life. The system‘s versatility provides high power for thick metal cutting, while also supporting FineCutconsumables for detailed, high-quality cuts on thinner materials.“We developed the Powermax33 XP to solve real-world challenges our customers face,” explains Jeff Hluchyj, Powermax product manager. “The system delivers professional-grade performance in a compact, lightweight system that is built to last.”The easy-to-use, portable plasma system offers a recommended cutting capacity of 13 mm (0.5 in.) and a severance capacity of 20 mm (0.75 in.), delivering cutting power comparable to some competitive 45-amp systems. With dual-voltage design, the Powermax33 XP can operate on either 120V or 240V power, making it well suited for shop or field use.Key Benefits of the Powermax33 XP:• More power and greater cut capacity for thicker metals and faster cut speed• Portable and easy-to-use, get cutting quickly with improved cut quality. Longer consumable life, lasting up to 10 times longer than competitive systems, saves money in the long run• Robust design ensures system durability in harsh environments, backed by an industry-leading warranty• Versatile design, weighing just 9.5 kg (21 lbs.)Built for demanding environments, the Powermax33 XP is engineered and assembled in the USA and tested to perform reliably for decades in the field. It is well-suited for applications including automotive repair and restoration, metal art and signage, property and plant maintenance, HVAC and mechanical contracting, agricultural equipment maintenance, and educational and trade school programs.“Hypertherm Associates is committed to advancing plasma technology through customer-focused innovation and engineering,” says Hluchyj. “With the Powermax33 XP, we’re delivering what customers are asking for: more power, more value, and performance they can depend on.”About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www. HyperthermAssociates .com.

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