Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of Seaman

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Ashland County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ashtabula County School Financing District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government Champaign Triad Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clark City of Springfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Westlake City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Darke Village of Osgood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Erie Village of Kelleys Island

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Oxford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vermilion City Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Vermilion

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Franklin Dublin City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Cheshire Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Geauga West Geauga Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Greene Greene County Transit Board

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Guernsey County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Miami Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Dohn Community High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Cleves

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry Patrick Henry Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Holmes East Holmes Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Licking Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain City of Elyria

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery Randall Residence New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mad River Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Kent State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Hiram

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Richland County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sandusky Lakota Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Village of South Webster

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Seneca Old Fort Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Turtle Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of New Philadelphia

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Wesley Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Bryan City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA



