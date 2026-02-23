Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of Seaman
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Ashland County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Champaign
|Triad Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|City of Springfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Ridgewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Westlake City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Village of Osgood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Village of Kelleys Island
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Vermilion
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Dublin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Cheshire Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Geauga
|West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Greene
|Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dohn Community High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Cleves
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Huron County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Elyria
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Randall Residence New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mad River Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Muskingum
|Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Kent State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Hiram
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Richland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Village of South Webster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Seneca
|Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Turtle Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Wesley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Bryan City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
