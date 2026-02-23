Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,075 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of Seaman
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Ashland County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Champaign Triad Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clark City of Springfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Ridgewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Westlake City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Darke Village of Osgood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Erie Village of Kelleys Island
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Oxford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Vermilion City Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Vermilion
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Bloom-Carroll Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Franklin Dublin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Cheshire Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Geauga West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Greene Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Guernsey County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Dohn Community High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Cleves
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry Patrick Henry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Holmes East Holmes Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Huron County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Licking Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain City of Elyria
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Lorain County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Randall Residence New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mad River Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Muskingum Tri-Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Hiram
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Richland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Lakota Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Village of South Webster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Seneca Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Turtle Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas New Philadelphia City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of New Philadelphia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Wesley Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Williams Edon-Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Bryan City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.