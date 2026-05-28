Former Corning Fiscal Officer Indicted on Theft in Office, Related Counts

COLUMBUS – A Perry County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Corning in the alleged theft of more than $6,500.

Abby Fralick faces felony counts of theft in office, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud and a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation, under the indictment filed Wednesday in Perry County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after receiving allegations of potential criminal activity involving Fralick, a former Corning Village Council member who served as fiscal officer from June 2022 through November 2023.

SIU identified more than six dozen fraudulent transactions involving village checks, fuel charges and other alleged misappropriations by Fralick.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on June 11.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 164 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.