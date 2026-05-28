Director of Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau Facing Misdemeanor Charges in Alleged Theft

COLUMBUS — The former executive director of the Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau is facing two misdemeanor charges stemming from unauthorized purchases from the closed entity’s bank account.

Mary Huttlinger was charged with single counts of theft and misuse of credit cards in Clermont County Municipal Court.

The Middletown Convention and Visitors Bureau dissolved in 2022. The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had to subpoena bank records after multiple attempts to contact representatives of the bureau to obtain financial records for a closeout audit failed. In reviewing those records, SIU identified multiple suspicious transactions, including alleged improper purchases Huttlinger made after the bureau had ceased operations.

Charges against Huttlinger were filed May 19. An arraignment in the case is scheduled for June 2.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 164 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).