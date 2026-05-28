Findings for Recovery of $10,472.72 Issued Against Village of New Lebanon Employees over Education Incentive Payments
COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $10,472.72 were issued Thursday against several employees of the Village of New Lebanon in Montgomery County, who improperly received education incentive payments.
New Lebanon provides educational/training incentive payments to full-time employees who attend accredited colleges and universities and earn associate’s or bachelor’s degrees.
Glena Madden, Curtis Hensley, and Phil Hinson received the incentive payments, though they each earned bachelor’s degrees prior to starting their jobs with the village.
Findings for recovery were issued against each individually — $5,739.56 against Madden, $2,549.16 against Hensley, and $2,184 against Hinson. As chief financial officer, Hinson and his insurance carrier are jointly and severally liable for the total.
The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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