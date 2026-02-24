FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ALEJANDRO EDDA COMEDY ADVENTURE 'CLOWN & OUT'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Alejandro Edda-starring comedy adventure feature CLOWN & OUT, which is now available to rent/own on worldwide digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on February 24, 2026

With humor and a bold visual style, CLOWN & OUT invites an uncomfortable laugh first, then asks you to look a little deeper at identity, ambition, and what we’re really chasing.” — Filmmaker Sergio Guerrero Garzafox

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the Alejandro Edda-starring comedy adventure feature CLOWN & OUT, which is now available to rent/own on worldwide digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting on February 24, 2026.

CLOWN & OUT tells the story of an up-and-coming comedian who becomes an overnight hero after capturing a notorious criminal. This sudden thrust into the limelight propels him into a whirlwind of fame and notoriety, challenging his sense of identity and personal relationships. As he struggles to shed the clown persona that made him famous, even at the risk of losing the woman he loves, the film offers a sharp critique of the ephemeral nature of social media fame and the societal pressures surrounding identity and success.

Written by Jesus Schettino, Victor Avelar, Janet Quinonez and Sergio Guerrero Garzafox, CLOWN & OUT was directed by Sergio Guerrero Garzafox, and produced by Rafael Loza, Douglas Jeffery, Jesus Schettino, Salim Hernandez, Alejandro Edda and Sergio Guerrero Garzafox. Featured actors include Alejandro Edda (‘Paco Saavedra’), Katherine Bourne Taylor (‘Betty Kyle’), Fermin Martinez (‘Francisco Saavedra’), Ethan Daniel Corbett (‘Lou Ivanov’) and Malili Dib (‘Cristina’).

“CLOWN & OUT takes a jab at our obsession with instant fame and social media celebrity,” said filmmaker Sergio Guerrero Garzafox. “Watching Paco rise overnight, and then slowly fall apart, was my way of questioning those seductive but fragile 15 minutes of fame. With humor and a bold visual style, CLOWN & OUT invites an uncomfortable laugh first, then asks you to look a little deeper at identity, ambition, and what we’re really chasing.”

“CLOWN & OUT explores what happens when we achieve everything we think we want, but risk losing who we truly are in the process,” said Executive Producer Rafael Loza. “Through comedy and heart, we examine how the pursuit of viral fame and public validation can challenge our most intimate relationships and force us to confront uncomfortable truths about identity, belonging, and what really matters when the spotlight fades.”

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

