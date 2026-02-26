Billboard Launches Maad's Bid for NC District 7

U.S. District 7 candidate Maad Abu-Ghazalah calls for Americans to Unite around the Bill of Rights. Maad Abu-Ghazalah is the Libertarian candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina district 7.

“Unity" candidate for US House District 7, Maad Abu-Ghazalah, makes waves in the debate over ICE activity.

It’s not about left and right. It’s about right and wrong.” — Maad Abu-Ghazalah, Candidate for U.S. House District 7

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to polling by NBC news, Americans are more polarized than ever by the ICE immigration enforcement in Minnesota.NBC reported: "Minnesotans were likelier to strongly approve and strongly disapprove of Trump and his immigration agenda than national adults after Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed."U. S. House of Representatives candidate Maad Abu-Ghazalah says the polarization is also intense in North Carolina District 7. He says: “Regardless of anyone’s position on immigration, we need to ensure that the Federal government does not overstep its bounds and provides due process for everyone. This is something both the left and right should agree on.”Call for UnityMaad, who is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, is thereby best positioned to credibly deliver on the Unity message, and he notes, "Both parties try to avoid accountability by pointing their finger at the other side, saying, 'we may not be very good, but you have to vote for us or the other party will win.'"My message is that you don’t have to keep voting for the lesser of the two evils. My platform is one we can all agree on because my goal is to empower the people against government corruption."This is important to Abu-Ghazalah, a lawyer and entrepreneur who was born into a Israeli military occupation in the West Bank and grew up under an absolute monarchy in Saudi Arabia. “I cannot overstate how important it is that we preserve our civil liberties. Now that I am living in a free country, I will do everything in my power to preserve our freedom."Corporate and foreign lobbyists have so completely corrupted our government that the only way we can protect our civil liberties is for the people to unite to fight against the two party establishment, who both serve the same master.”Maad says that it is in the interests of the two parties to keep us polarized, so in order to break through the polarization, Maad put limited campaign resources into a messaging campaign that includes a billboard on busy Market Street in Wilmington, NC."Americans Unite!," the billboard exclaims. "The Bill of Rights Belongs to ALL of Us!"The billboard graphic features militarized personnel and protesters in poses of conflict and fear, highlighted by one of the protesters coming to the aid of another. It could be a scene from any conflict zone around the world, which Maad says is part of the message.He adds: “In my lifetime, this is the moment for the Libertarian Party [LP]. The essence of our party is to protect the people from the tyranny of our government. No other party exemplifies that principle more than the LP.“In fact, our civil liberties, and particularly our right to free speech is what distinguishes us from other countries. This is why I came to America and I will fight to make sure we don’t lose that.”The race for North Carolina's U.S. House District 7As noted above, Maad grew up on the front lines of one of the world's most divisive conflicts, in the Levant. He has seen how political power gets misused to deny property rights and civil liberties, and when not promptly redressed, how it turns into inter-generational conflict.Some of that conflict spills over into American politics. According to Maad, the Israeli - Palestinian conflict takes a disproportionate share of America's time and foreign aid budgets. For example, one of the top financial supporters of the incumbent U.S. Representative for District 7 is the pro-Israel lobby: American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).Maad notes this about the incumbent, David Rouzer: “His acceptance of donations from a lobbyist for a foreign country clearly skews his priorities away from what is important in our district.”In foreign affairs, Maad does not believe we should be borrowing money to fund militaries abroad – whether it is in Israel (the largest recipient of US foreign aid), Egypt or anywhere. Maad asks: “how is it we have money for foreign military aid but can’t afford SNAP or Medicare?”Back to recent events in Minnesota, Maad supports a less militarized police force and equipment that ensures transparency like body cams. In support of immigrants’ rights, he believes there needs to be due process for everyone and effective enforcement at the borders combined with a more streamlined process for entering the country legally.Overall, Maad embraces libertarian positions including civil liberties like freedom of association, property rights, and the non-aggression principle. He publishes more details on his website at https://GetMaad.org , while more about the North Carolina Libertarian Party can be found at https://www.lpnc.org "The Bill of Rights is a vital document in our battle against government over-reach," Maad emphasizes. "We need to elect independent leaders to Congress who value it and will protect it, regardless of which direction the partisan political winds are blowing."

