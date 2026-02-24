On Time Edge Joins the Boomi Technology Partner Program to Enable Manufacturers Drive Performance at Scale

On Time Edge Joins the Boomi Technology Partner Program to addresses a critical reality in manufacturing: connectivity alone does not deliver operations or financial performance. On Time Edge: We are experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget.

Building on a focus of helping manufacturers turn connected systems into execution-ready operations by ensuring data, processes, and decisions work at scale.

Manufacturers don’t have a connectivity problem; they have an execution problem. This partnership is about delivering a digital strategy that’s directly accountable to manufacturing results.” — Brian Vogel, CEO - On Time Edge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation and interoperability strategies for manufacturing enterprises, today announced it has joined the Boomi Technology Partner Program . Through the partnership, On Time Edge addresses a critical reality in manufacturing : connectivity alone does not deliver operations or financial performance. While most manufacturers have integrated ERP, MES, APS, and supply chain systems, those connections still fail to produce decisions that scale across plants or hold up under real-world operating conditions. This partnership is designed to move manufacturers from connected systems to industrial-scale, resilient, performance-accountable operations.Manufacturers today have more integrations than ever, yet operational performance continues to lag expectations. Systems generate plans and schedules that break down on the shop floor. Execution systems collect vast volumes of data, but that data alone does not consistently drive faster or better decisions.The result is a widening execution gap. Data moves between systems, but without the timing, trust, and operational context required to act. As variability increases—from supply disruptions to labor constraints and unplanned downtime—this gap becomes increasingly visible and costly.When systems fail to support real execution, teams compensate manually. Spreadsheets, emails, and ad hoc meetings become the coordination layer between planning and production. While this keeps operations running in the short term, it slows response times, increases risk, and makes performance dependent on individual effort rather than scalable processes.“Manufacturers don’t have a connectivity problem; they have an execution problem,” said Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge. “This partnership is about delivering a digital strategy that’s directly accountable to manufacturing results, enabling operations that can scale, adapt, and perform under real-world conditions.”On Time Edge’s manufacturing expertise complements the Boomi Enterprise Platform by helping joint customers apply Boomi’s integration, API management, data management, and automation capabilities in ways that directly support manufacturing execution. Together, they enable trusted, contextualized operational data to flow across systems, allowing decisions to be executed consistently across plants without increasing manual effort.Together, the companies focus on enabling connected operations at scale. Operational signals propagate faster. Data is contextualized and trusted. Decisions can be executed consistently across plants without increasing manual effort. The result is a digital foundation that supports persona-driven operations, where planners, schedulers, operators, and executives each receive the signals they need to act with confidence.“Boomi’s Technology Partner Program brings together companies that extend the value of our platform through deep domain expertise,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President Alliances and Channels, at Boomi. “On Time Edge helps manufacturers turn connected systems into execution-ready operations by ensuring data, processes, and decisions work together at scale.”Industry analysts increasingly characterize connectivity as a baseline capability. The defining requirement for 2026 is the ability to scale closed-loop decisioning across plants and value chains without adding complexity or operational risk. Manufacturers that lack this foundation struggle to convert digital investments into sustained performance gains.About On Time EdgeAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge [ https://www.ontimeedge.com/ ] or connect with us [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-time-edge ].All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.

Beyond Connectivity: Making Manufacturing Execution-Ready with Boomi and On Time Edge

