Production Scheduling Emerges as the Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Manufacturing Performance

Hannover Messe is the world's largest industrial trade fair. On Time Edge: We are experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. PlanetTogether - the leading global provider of the award-winning PlanetTogether Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software used by manufacturers to plan, optimize, and respond to real-world constraints. Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge Ted Recio, COO of PlanetTogether

Executive sessions at Hannover Messe will address why connected systems fail to deliver consistent operational outcomes.

Detailed production scheduling turns theoretical plans into executable reality by aligning capacity, materials, and operations—driving stability, responsiveness, and performance.” — Ted Recio, Chief Operating Officer of PlanetTogether

HANNOVER, GERMANY, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge and PlanetTogether will lead two executive-level sessions at Hannover Messe 2026 focused on a growing challenge in manufacturing: why performance gaps persist despite significant digital investment. The sessions examine how production scheduling must evolve from a planning output into an execution control layer accountable to enterprise outcomes. The discussions are designed for operations, supply chain, and digital leaders responsible for throughput, delivery, and margin performance.Manufacturers have spent the last decade integrating ERP, MES, APS, and data platforms with the expectation that connectivity would translate into performance. In many cases, performance hasn’t improved. Throughput remains unstable. OTIF performance is inconsistent. Operations teams continue to rely on expediting, manual coordination, and daily replanning to compensate. Production schedules are frequently:• Rebuilt or overridden using spreadsheets or whiteboards;• Misaligned with real shop-floor conditions; and• Disconnected from actual constraints and decisions.The result is a persistent gap between digital investment and measurable operational performance —one that becomes more acute under supply volatility, demand variability, and margin pressure.The sessions challenge a prevailing assumption in digital manufacturing: that connectivity is the primary barrier to performance. They will demonstrate how production scheduling is the point where digital strategy becomes accountable to execution.It represents a foundational shift—reframing how manufacturing performance is achieved:• System integration → execution alignment• Visibility → decision accountability• Planning outputs → operational controlAs a result, this approach emphasizes:• Aligning schedules with real-time operational conditions;• Establishing clear decision ownership and governance; and• Ensuring that changes propagate consistently across ERP, APS, MES, and shop-floor execution.Critically, the sessions demonstrate that measurable performance gains can be achieved without replacing core systems, by aligning architecture, data, and decision-making around execution.The expert-stage session draws on a real-world manufacturing transformation in a complex production environment where integrated systems still resulted in unstable performance.By aligning production scheduling to real-world constraints across systems and teams, the organization:• Reduced expediting• Improved OTIF performance• Recovers faster from disruption• Has more stable and reliable throughput“Most manufacturers we work with have already connected their systems. The issue isn’t whether data moves—it’s whether decisions hold up under real operating conditions,” said Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge. “Production scheduling is where that gap becomes visible. If the schedule isn’t aligned to reality, the rest of the system compensates, and that’s where performance is lost.”“Detailed production scheduling is what allows manufacturers to move from what’s theoretically possible to what’s actually possible based on real-world constraints.” said Ted Recio, Chief Operating Officer of PlanetTogether. “When scheduling is aligned to the realities of capacity, materials, and operations, it becomes a critical driver of execution stability, responsiveness, and overall performance.”What this enables:• More stable and reliable production schedules under real conditions• Improved OTIF and delivery performance• Faster recovery from disruptions and constraint changes• Reduced expediting, manual coordination, and operational firefighting• Greater alignment between planning decisions and execution outcomesHannover Messe SessionsExpert StageApril 20 | 10:50-11:35 AMHall 26, Expert Stage 1 (E43)Executive RoundtableApril 21 | 3:00-3:45 PMHall 11, Solution Lab (B69)About On Time EdgeAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge [ http://www.ontimeedge.com ] for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge [ http://www.ontimeedge.com ] or connect with us [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-time-edge About PlanetTogetherOptimize manufacturing excellence with PlanetTogether [ http://www.planettogether.com ] for a synchronized, agile, and high-performance production environment. We are the global leaders in Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), specializing in simplifying operational complexities and resolving real-world constraints on time and with precision. Our #1 concern is ensuring your production plans work exactly as intended so your facility achieves the throughput and reliability you expect.We are a global team of scheduling innovators and data architects, backed by decades of Cornell University research, who consistently apply proven optimization methodologies to help you manage change on the plant floor and throughout the enterprise. Every member of our team is a deep domain expert in manufacturing logic, and we apply our industry-specific understanding from pharmaceuticals to automotive so your scheduling digital transformation takes off on the first try. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from their technology investments, resulting in dramatically improved operational responsiveness and profitability. For more information, visit PlanetTogether [ http://www.planettogether.com ] or connect with us on LinkedIn [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/planettogether All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.###

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