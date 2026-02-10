Beyond Connectivity at Hannover Messe 2026: Accountable Scheduling for Enterprise Gains

On Time Edge: We are experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. PlanetTogether - the leading global provider of the award-winning PlanetTogether Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software used by manufacturers to plan, optimize, and respond to real-world constraints.

On Time Edge and PlanetTogether to showcase why integration is no longer the bottleneck, and why execution-ready scheduling defines manufacturing performance.

HANNOVER, GERMANY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge and PlanetTogether will exhibit together at Hannover Messe 2026 to make a specific case to operations and digital leaders: connectivity is no longer the problem, performance accountability is. The two firms will focus on accountable production scheduling, treating scheduling as an execution discipline embedded in the operating model, not just a planning exercise. The message is aimed at executives responsible for OTIF, throughput, service levels, and margin who are already integrated, yet still missing targets.Most manufacturers now consider themselves “connected.” ERP, MES, and shop-floor systems are integrated and data moves between them every day, but in many plants production scheduling still lives in ERP logic and spreadsheets rather than a true execution-ready scheduling system.Yet schedules still fail under the reality of shop floor conditions. When demand shifts, materials aren’t available, or a line goes down, recovery is slow, expediting becomes routine, and teams fall back on manual workarounds that bypass the plan.The result is a persistent performance gap. OTIF erodes, premium freight rises, capacity remains trapped in buffers and rework, and leadership loses confidence that the plan on paper can actually be executed. Connectivity exists, but accountability for outcomes does not.The joint presence of On Time Edge and PlanetTogether at Hannover Messe is built around a simple provocation: building more integrations and moving more data moving between systems does not make an operation run better. What changes outcomes is whether the production schedule is treated as an execution-ready, continuously accountable control mechanism.PlanetTogether provides the constraints-based, scenario-driven scheduling engine that can respond to real-world variability. On Time Edge brings the execution discipline and architecture required to ensure that schedules reflect shop floor reality—and that shop floor reality updates the schedule fast enough to matter.Together, the focus shifts from “are we integrated?” to “can we run the business against this schedule, today?” That means revisiting the digital strategy: designing data readiness, decision rights, exception management, and operating cadence so the schedule becomes a trusted, operationally binding instrument, not just an optimized plan that is ignored when conditions change.This is the core of the “Beyond Connectivity” theme : most companies are already connected. Very few are execution-ready.In manufacturing environments where scheduling has been treated as an execution discipline rather than a planning artifact, organizations have reported:* OTIF improvements of 5 to 15 points* Reductions in expediting and premium freight of 20% to 50%* Throughput and capacity realization gains of 5% to 10% without new assets* WIP and buffer inventory reductions of 10% to 30%* Recovery time from disruption reduced from days to hours* Material reductions in decision latency to reach a trusted, executable schedule“Connectivity solved a real problem over the last decade, but it didn’t solve the manufacturing enterprise performance problem,” said Brian Vogel, CEO of On Time Edge. “What we see in plant after plant is that schedules break because they aren’t anchored in how the operation actually runs. When scheduling becomes an execution discipline, with the right digital strategy, architecture, and governance behind it, you stop managing around the plan and start managing through it.”Ted Recio, Chief Operating Officer of PlanetTogether, added: “Advanced planning and scheduling creates enterprise-level value when it changes day-to-day decisions on the shop floor and in operations. The combination of PlanetTogether’s APS capabilities with On Time Edge’s manufacturing execution and enterprise performance focus is about making schedules accountable to real outcomes, especially when conditions change and the pressure is on.”An execution-ready, continuously accountable control mechanism enables:* Faster, more predictable recovery from disruption without habitual expediting* Schedules that stay aligned to real constraints and current conditions* Measurable improvements in OTIF, service levels, and margin protection* Better utilization of existing capacity without new capital investment* Shorter decision cycles based on trusted, executable plansOn Time Edge and PlanetTogether will exhibit in Hall 15, Stand G66 at Hannover Messe 2026 , April 20-24, with a focus on execution-ready scheduling and manufacturing performance.About On Time EdgeAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge [ https://www.ontimeedge.com ] or connect with us [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-time-edge] About PlanetTogetherPlanetTogether is the leading global provider of the award-winning PlanetTogether Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) software used by manufacturers to plan, optimize, and respond to real-world constraints. Its platform supports finite capacity scheduling, scenario analysis, and disruption management, and can be integrated with major ERP systems. PlanetTogether—the powerful, intuitive scheduling tool—is used by manufacturers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, and automotive to improve schedule reliability, throughput, and operational responsiveness. For more information, visit PlanetTogether [ https://www.planettogether.com/] , or connect with us [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/planettogether-inc./] ###

