Derby Barracks / Two Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A5000921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2026 1712 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Community National Bank
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Hannah Archambault
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kaylee Farnsworth
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/19/2026 at approximately 1712 hours multiple reports were received of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash near the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road in Derby. Troopers responded to the scene along with the Newport Police Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Derby Line Fire Department.
Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle 1 was attempting to turn left out of the Community National Bank parking lot onto US Route 5 and failed to yield right of way to vehicle 2 which was approaching the left turn lane at the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road.
Both operators and a passenger in vehicle 2 reported minor injuries. Both vehicles suffered front end damage and were removed by Wright’s Towing. Traffic on US Route 5 was blocked or down to one lane while the vehicles were removed.
Operator 1 was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA section 1049, vehicles entering from private road.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.