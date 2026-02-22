Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Two Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A5000921              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby                                       

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2026 1712 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Community National Bank

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Hannah Archambault

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kaylee Farnsworth

AGE: 18    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 02/19/2026 at approximately 1712 hours multiple reports were received of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash near the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road in Derby. Troopers responded to the scene along with the Newport Police Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Derby Line Fire Department.

 

Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle 1 was attempting to turn left out of the Community National Bank parking lot onto US Route 5 and failed to yield right of way to vehicle 2 which was approaching the left turn lane at the intersection of US Route 5 and Shattuck Hill Road.

 

Both operators and a passenger in vehicle 2 reported minor injuries. Both vehicles suffered front end damage and were removed by Wright’s Towing. Traffic on US Route 5 was blocked or down to one lane while the vehicles were removed.

 

Operator 1 was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for a violation of Title 23 VSA section 1049, vehicles entering from private road.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

