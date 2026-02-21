Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & Attempts to Escape
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001273
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 @ 1245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Castleton, VT.
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice & Attempts To Escape
ACCUSED: Brandon Wade
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Ann, NY.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, February 20th, 2026, Vermont State Police received a report from the New York State Police that Brandon Wade, age 28 of Fort Ann, NY, had an extraditable warrant from New York State, and Wade was in Vermont.
Wade was located and taken into custody in Castleton, Vermont.
While in custody, Wade attempted to escape and was subsequently charged with Attempts to Escape.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold without bail
MUG SHOT: Y
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.