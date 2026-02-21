Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & Attempts to Escape

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B4001273 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: 802-773-9101 DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 @ 1245 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Castleton, VT. VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice & Attempts To Escape ACCUSED: Brandon Wade AGE: 28 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Ann, NY. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, February 20th, 2026, Vermont State Police received a report from the New York State Police that Brandon Wade, age 28 of Fort Ann, NY, had an extraditable warrant from New York State, and Wade was in Vermont. Wade was located and taken into custody in Castleton, Vermont. While in custody, Wade attempted to escape and was subsequently charged with Attempts to Escape. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility BAIL: Hold without bail MUG SHOT: Y

