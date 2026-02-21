Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & Attempts to Escape

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4001273

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry                         

STATION: Rutland                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2026 @ 1245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Castleton, VT.

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice & Attempts To Escape

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Wade                                          

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Ann, NY.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, February 20th, 2026, Vermont State Police received a report from the New York State Police that Brandon Wade, age 28 of Fort Ann, NY, had an extraditable warrant from New York State, and Wade was in Vermont.

 

Wade was located and taken into custody in Castleton, Vermont.

 

While in custody, Wade attempted to escape and was subsequently charged with Attempts to Escape.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

