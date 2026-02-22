Oley Health and Wellness Launches Affiliate Program

Botanical ingredients featured in Oley Health and Wellness plant-based product portfolio supporting the company’s affiliate program.

New initiative introduces performance-based referral opportunities for content creators and digital partners.

Our team views collaboration as an important part of sustainable growth.” — Jeffrey Brooks

CULVER, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oley Health and Wellness today announced the launch of its new Affiliate Program , an initiative designed to create performance-based referral opportunities for content creators, wellness educators, and digital partners across the United States.The program is structured to support partners interested in promoting the company’s plant-based wellness product portfolio while maintaining transparent and responsible marketing practices. Through the initiative, approved affiliates gain access to tools intended to streamline referral tracking and campaign management.Approved affiliates receive:• Personalized tracking links• Marketing resources• Performance reporting tools• Structured commission opportunitiesThe platform is designed to provide partners with visibility into referral activity while supporting compliant promotional standards. According to the company, the program framework emphasizes clarity, ease of use, and responsible partner onboarding.Oley Health and Wellness states that the affiliate initiative is part of its broader strategy to expand community engagement and strengthen relationships with digital partners operating in the wellness and lifestyle sectors. The company reports that it continues to prioritize transparency and consistency as it grows its national partner network.“Our team views collaboration as an important part of sustainable growth,” said Jeffrey Brooks, Founder of Oley Health and Wellness. “This program provides partners with clear tools and guidelines while supporting transparent promotional practices.”Individuals interested in learning more about the Affiliate Program or applying for participation can visit the company’s official website at https://oleyhealthandwellness.com or register directly through the affiliate portal.As the company continues expanding its partnership network, Oley Health and Wellness reports that it remains focused on maintaining responsible advertising standards, product transparency, and quality control practices across its growing portfolio.Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.