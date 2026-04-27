Oley Health & Wellness Launches Veteran Initiative with 20% Discount on Plant-Based Integrative Healing Products
Supporting veterans’ healing 🇺🇸🌿 Oley Health launches 20% off plant-based products for sleep, recovery & balance. #Veterans #MentalHealth #Wellness
Oley Health & Wellness announced the launch of a new initiative intended to support military service members and veterans. The program provides a 20% discount on the company’s plant-based wellness product line and is positioned as part of broader conversations regarding integrative approaches to well-being within military communities.
The announcement comes amid ongoing national discussions regarding the role of complementary and integrative therapies in addressing conditions such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression among veterans. Oley Health & Wellness states that its products are designed to be used as part of a broader wellness routine.
“The mission is to support overall balance and daily wellness,” said a spokesperson for Oley Health & Wellness. “For individuals participating in structured therapeutic programs, the integration phase is often emphasized. These products are intended to complement general wellness practices during that time.”
The company’s product line includes:
A daytime tincture formulated with hemp-derived compounds, intended for general daytime use
A nighttime tincture combining hemp-derived ingredients, intended to support evening routines
Functional gummies developed for general wellness support
A topical cream formulated for localized application
Oley Health & Wellness notes that its products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not replace professional medical care. The company recommends that individuals consult with licensed healthcare providers before incorporating new products into their routines.
The discount program is available to active-duty military personnel and veterans. According to the company, the initiative reflects its ongoing focus on supporting the military community.
“Healing and wellness can involve multiple approaches,” the spokesperson added. “This program is intended to provide additional access to products that may support general well-being.”
For additional information about the initiative, contact details are provided below.
Company: Oley Health & Wellness
Contact: Support Team
Email: support@oleyhealth.com
Phone: 561-756-1111
Website: https://oleyhealthandwellness.com
About Oley Health & Wellness
Oley Health & Wellness is a plant-based wellness company that develops products intended to support general well-being. The company focuses on formulations designed for everyday use and emphasizes a combination of traditional approaches and modern product development.
Jeffrey Brooks
Oley Health and Wellness
+1 561-756-1111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.