Oley Health & Wellness Launches Veteran Initiative with 20% Discount on Plant-Based Integrative Healing Products

Oley For Veterans

Supporting veterans’ healing 🇺🇸🌿 Oley Health launches 20% off plant-based products for sleep, recovery & balance. #Veterans #MentalHealth #Wellness

Healing requires support across mind and body. Veterans recover when we address the whole person sleep, stress, and the deeper wounds of service.” — Edward Tick

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oley Health & Wellness Announces Initiative for Military Personnel and VeteransOley Health & Wellness announced the launch of a new initiative intended to support military service members and veterans. The program provides a 20% discount on the company’s plant-based wellness product line and is positioned as part of broader conversations regarding integrative approaches to well-being within military communities.The announcement comes amid ongoing national discussions regarding the role of complementary and integrative therapies in addressing conditions such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression among veterans. Oley Health & Wellness states that its products are designed to be used as part of a broader wellness routine.“The mission is to support overall balance and daily wellness,” said a spokesperson for Oley Health & Wellness. “For individuals participating in structured therapeutic programs, the integration phase is often emphasized. These products are intended to complement general wellness practices during that time.”The company’s product line includes:A daytime tincture formulated with hemp-derived compounds, intended for general daytime useA nighttime tincture combining hemp-derived ingredients, intended to support evening routinesFunctional gummies developed for general wellness supportA topical cream formulated for localized applicationOley Health & Wellness notes that its products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and should not replace professional medical care. The company recommends that individuals consult with licensed healthcare providers before incorporating new products into their routines.The discount program is available to active-duty military personnel and veterans. According to the company, the initiative reflects its ongoing focus on supporting the military community.“Healing and wellness can involve multiple approaches,” the spokesperson added. “This program is intended to provide additional access to products that may support general well-being.”For additional information about the initiative, contact details are provided below.Company: Oley Health & WellnessContact: Support TeamEmail: support@oleyhealth.comPhone: 561-756-1111Website: https://oleyhealthandwellness.com About Oley Health & WellnessOley Health & Wellness is a plant-based wellness company that develops products intended to support general well-being. The company focuses on formulations designed for everyday use and emphasizes a combination of traditional approaches and modern product development.

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