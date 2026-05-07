Oley Health to Present Wellness Products at World Health Event

World Council for Health and Oley Health

Oley Health and Wellness will showcase plant-based sleep, recovery, and wellness solutions at a global integrative health event on May 30, 2026.

Plant-based medicine offers gentle, effective support for sleep, stress, and overall wellness when used as part of a holistic approach to health” — Aviva Rom

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oley Health and Wellness to Showcase Natural Wellness Solutions at World Council for Health Event on May 30, 2026Culver Oregon May 30, 31 2026, Oley Health and Wellness today announced it will feature its line of plant-based wellness products at an upcoming global health event hosted by the World Council for Health on May 30, 2026.The event will bring together more than 30 leading physicians and health experts from around the world to discuss integrative approaches to healing , recovery, and long-term wellness.Oley Health and Wellness will be present at the World Council for Health booth , offering attendees the opportunity to explore its product lineup, including sleep tinctures, daytime formulations, and topical nitric oxide support solutions designed to promote balance and recovery.“Healing requires support across mind and body,” said a spokesperson for Oley Health and Wellness. “We’re focused on delivering plant-based solutions that help individuals improve sleep, manage stress, and support overall wellness especially for those seeking complementary approaches alongside their health routines.”For tickets please see: https://www.betterwayconference.org Coupon Code: OLEY10 for 10% off in the basket.

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