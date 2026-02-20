Positioned for Production: West Virginia’s Advantage in Advanced Metals

For decades, West Virginia has played a foundational role in America’s metals industry. Today, that legacy is evolving into a new competitive advantage. Over the past two years, West Virginia has secured major investments in steel, aluminum, and titanium, reinforcing the state’s position as a strategic destination for modern metals manufacturing.

The story isn’t about speculative mega-site volume. It’s about access to proven, heavy-industrial locations, robust infrastructure, and a workforce built on generations of metals experience: strategic industrial sites built for metals manufacturing

Along key corridors, particularly the Ohio River and select interstate-accessible regions, West Virginia offers purpose-built industrial sites with the infrastructure, transportation access, and utility capacity required for metals production.

These sites offer critical advantages:

Multimodal transportation access, including rail, interstate highways, and river barge

Established utility infrastructure capable of supporting energy-intensive operations

Industrial zoning and permitting history

Locations within a day’s drive of major manufacturing markets across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast

For companies seeking operational certainty and speed to market, these characteristics significantly reduce development risk.

Major steel investments underscore West Virginia’s competitiveness

Recent investments demonstrate growing industry confidence in West Virginia.

Nucor Corporation is advancing construction of its approximately $4 billion sheet steel mill in Mason County – the largest manufacturing investment in state history. This world-class facility reflects West Virginia’s ability to support next-generation steel production at scale and is expected to serve automotive, construction, and manufacturing customers throughout the eastern United States.

In 2025, Commercial Metals Company announced a $450 million micro mill in Berkeley County. This facility will produce rebar using recycled steel and modern electric arc furnace technology, further diversifying the state’s steel portfolio and strengthening its presence in Mid-Atlantic markets.

These investments underscore West Virginia’s growing strength across the full spectrum of modern steel production.

Modernization and specialty metals investments strengthen the ecosystem

West Virginia’s metals momentum extends beyond steel.

In Ravenswood, Constellium secured federal support in 2024 to deploy advanced low-carbon aluminum technologies. This investment will help ensure the facility remains a leader in sustainable aluminum production.

Nearby, TIMET continues development of a new titanium melt facility supported by dedicated energy infrastructure. This project strengthens West Virginia’s role in critical aerospace and defense supply chains and demonstrates the state’s ability to support highly specialized metals manufacturing.

These investments build on West Virginia’s existing industrial base and create opportunities for suppliers, processors, and downstream manufacturers.

Power, workforce, and location provide a strong foundation

West Virginia offers key fundamentals that metals producers require:

Reliable, scalable power. The state’s energy infrastructure supports electric arc furnaces, rolling operations, and specialty metals production, with utilities experienced in serving industrial customers.

Experienced workforce. Generations of West Virginians have worked in steel, aluminum, and related industries, providing companies with a skilled and dependable labor pool.

Strategic location. West Virginia provides efficient access to major population centers and manufacturing markets throughout the eastern United States.

A trusted partner for site consultants and their clients

West Virginia understands the priorities of site consultants and their clients: speed, certainty, and long-term success.

The state’s economic development team works closely with companies and consultants to support site evaluation, coordinate infrastructure planning, and help ensure successful project delivery.

With recent investments validating its competitiveness and a strong foundation already in place, West Virginia is well positioned to support the next generation of metals manufacturing.

For proven industrial capability, strategic access, and a commitment to partnership, West Virginia offers a compelling and increasingly proven option.

