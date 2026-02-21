Bill Would Order California State Bar to Use NextGen on Future Bar Exams

(Subscription required) AB 2109 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, would mandate that the state bar use the National Conference of Bar Examiners’ NextGen Uniform Bar Exam starting in 2029. Another bill by Dixon, AB 1651, would require the bar to disclose any use of artificial intelligence to develop bar exam content or study materials.

