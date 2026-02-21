Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,571 in the last 365 days.

CARE Court ‘particularly successful’ in Humboldt County

“Humboldt County has been particularly successful with its CARE Court implementation,” said Jacob Rosen, Eureka’s managing mental health clinician, during a report. “We have one of the highest referral volumes per capita amongst other counties. We’ve had 55 referrals total. We’ve had one person graduate already since December of 2024.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CARE Court ‘particularly successful’ in Humboldt County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.