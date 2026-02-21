Bella Fine Art Presents Sonoran Serenade Featuring Stuart Yankell and Never-Before-Seen Works

Stuart Yankell Stuart Yankell Tango Yankell works and portrait

Bella Fine Art hosts Stuart Yankell’s Sonoran Serenade, unveiling never-before-seen desert-inspired works in Scottsdale.

Sonoran Serenade captures the joy, rhythm, and light of Arizona. Stuart’s work moves people—emotionally and visually—and we’re proud to debut these new pieces in Scottsdale.” — Reggie Dunlop

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella Fine Art proudly announces Sonoran Serenade, an exclusive gallery-wide exhibition featuring internationally collected artist Stuart Yankell , debuting never-before-seen works inspired by the Sonoran Desert and beyond. The artist opening will take place on Thursday, March 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bella Fine Art in Old Town Scottsdale.This highly anticipated exhibition showcases Yankell’s signature fluid figures — expressive, movement-driven compositions that capture people in joyful motion across rooftops, cafés, tango halls, and desert landscapes. While his body of work spans global destinations including Argentina and Europe, Sonoran Serenade highlights works centered in Arizona, celebrating the color, warmth, and vibrant social energy of the Southwest.Guests will enjoy an immersive evening featuring:Live musicRefreshmentsSpecial surprisesAn opportunity to meet Stuart Yankell in personThe exhibition reflects the spirit of connection, celebration, and movement that defines both the Sonoran Desert and Yankell’s artistic voice.About Stuart YankellStuart Yankell is known for his distinctive style that portrays figures in motion — often described as lyrical, fluid, and emotionally uplifting. His paintings capture moments of joy: couples dancing tango, friends gathered on rooftops, and communities alive with shared experience.With collectors across the United States and abroad, Yankell’s work blends impressionistic movement with contemporary storytelling. His Arizona-inspired pieces evoke the light, rhythm, and social vibrancy of the Southwest, making them especially resonant for regional and national collectors alike.About Bella Fine ArtLocated in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Bella Fine Art is a contemporary gallery dedicated to showcasing exceptional artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. Known for immersive exhibitions and experiential art events, Bella Fine Art blends fine art, community, and curated lifestyle experiences.The gallery serves collectors locally and nationwide, offering original works, curated exhibitions, and private events in an elegant, modern setting.Event DetailsSonoran SerenadeThursday, March 125:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.Bella Fine ArtMedia Contact:Reginald DunlopOwner, Bella Fine ArtPhone: 312-543-6132Email: bellafineartaz@gmail.com

Tango in the Sanoran Desert

