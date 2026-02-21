Bella Fine Art Presents Sonoran Serenade Featuring Stuart Yankell and Never-Before-Seen Works
Bella Fine Art hosts Stuart Yankell’s Sonoran Serenade, unveiling never-before-seen desert-inspired works in Scottsdale.
This highly anticipated exhibition showcases Yankell’s signature fluid figures — expressive, movement-driven compositions that capture people in joyful motion across rooftops, cafés, tango halls, and desert landscapes. While his body of work spans global destinations including Argentina and Europe, Sonoran Serenade highlights works centered in Arizona, celebrating the color, warmth, and vibrant social energy of the Southwest.
Guests will enjoy an immersive evening featuring:
Live music
Refreshments
Special surprises
An opportunity to meet Stuart Yankell in person
The exhibition reflects the spirit of connection, celebration, and movement that defines both the Sonoran Desert and Yankell’s artistic voice.
About Stuart Yankell
Stuart Yankell is known for his distinctive style that portrays figures in motion — often described as lyrical, fluid, and emotionally uplifting. His paintings capture moments of joy: couples dancing tango, friends gathered on rooftops, and communities alive with shared experience.
With collectors across the United States and abroad, Yankell’s work blends impressionistic movement with contemporary storytelling. His Arizona-inspired pieces evoke the light, rhythm, and social vibrancy of the Southwest, making them especially resonant for regional and national collectors alike.
About Bella Fine Art
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Bella Fine Art is a contemporary gallery dedicated to showcasing exceptional artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. Known for immersive exhibitions and experiential art events, Bella Fine Art blends fine art, community, and curated lifestyle experiences.
The gallery serves collectors locally and nationwide, offering original works, curated exhibitions, and private events in an elegant, modern setting.
Event Details
Sonoran Serenade
Thursday, March 12
5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Bella Fine Art
Scottsdale, Arizona
Tango in the Sanoran Desert
