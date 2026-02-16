Bella Fine Art Concludes Legends on Canvas; Automotive Art Exhibit Continues Online Nationwide

Legends on Canvas Exhibit at Bella Fine Art Artist Devaun Lennox and F1 Bella Sales Team Elegant painting of McClaren 720 Series by the master artist of the stars Jay Johansen

Arizona Car Week exhibition transitions to permanent virtual automotive art gallery accessible to collectors nationwide.

Legends on Canvas now lives online, giving collectors and gift buyers a year-round destination for automotive art — including that perfect piece for the man who has everything.” — Reggie

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella Fine Art announces the final in-gallery days of itsacclaimed automotive fine art exhibition, “Legends on Canvas,” in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.The exhibition will conclude its physical run with a casual, open-house closing celebration onSunday, February 22, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.Originally launched in association with Arizona Car Week, one of the nation’s premier collector carseasons, Legends on Canvas has emerged as a distinctive cultural complement to the region’sworld-renowned automotive auctions and luxury car events. Bella Fine Art has confirmed thatLegends on Canvas will return as a participant during Arizona Car Week 2027.While the in-person exhibition concludes February 22, the program will continue indefinitely as alive, evolving virtual art exhibition accessible to collectors nationwide.The permanent virtual platform features an immersive online gallery experience, a continuouslygrowing and rotating curation of automotive-inspired artwork, and direct purchasing opportunitiesfor collectors across the United States.The Scottsdale debut opened during Arizona Car Week with more than 200 guests in attendanceand over 25 exotic and collector vehicles showcased throughout Old Town Scottsdale. Openingnight highlights included a live performance by Big Daddy Les Stuart and sponsorship support fromCavanaugh’s Finest Products, Opal Hydrogen Water, and Good Trouble Bourbon. The Artist Featured in this exhibit are, Devaun Lennox, Marcus Timmons, William Homier, Alex Wood (The Art of Combustion), Lucretia Torva and Jay Johansen.The closing day on February 22 will be presented in a relaxed, all-day format welcoming car clubs,collectors, and art enthusiasts. Special end-of-show pricing will be available throughout the day onselect works.Media ContactReginald DunlopOwner, Bella Fine ArtPhone: 602-750-8020Email: bellafineartaz@gmail.com

