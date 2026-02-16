Bella Fine Art Concludes Legends on Canvas; Automotive Art Exhibit Continues Online Nationwide
Arizona Car Week exhibition transitions to permanent virtual automotive art gallery accessible to collectors nationwide.
acclaimed automotive fine art exhibition, “Legends on Canvas,” in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.
The exhibition will conclude its physical run with a casual, open-house closing celebration on
Sunday, February 22, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Originally launched in association with Arizona Car Week, one of the nation’s premier collector car
seasons, Legends on Canvas has emerged as a distinctive cultural complement to the region’s
world-renowned automotive auctions and luxury car events. Bella Fine Art has confirmed that
Legends on Canvas will return as a participant during Arizona Car Week 2027.
While the in-person exhibition concludes February 22, the program will continue indefinitely as a
live, evolving virtual art exhibition accessible to collectors nationwide.
The permanent virtual platform features an immersive online gallery experience, a continuously
growing and rotating curation of automotive-inspired artwork, and direct purchasing opportunities
for collectors across the United States.
The Scottsdale debut opened during Arizona Car Week with more than 200 guests in attendance
and over 25 exotic and collector vehicles showcased throughout Old Town Scottsdale. Opening
night highlights included a live performance by Big Daddy Les Stuart and sponsorship support from
Cavanaugh’s Finest Products, Opal Hydrogen Water, and Good Trouble Bourbon. The Artist Featured in this exhibit are, Devaun Lennox, Marcus Timmons, William Homier, Alex Wood (The Art of Combustion), Lucretia Torva and Jay Johansen.
The closing day on February 22 will be presented in a relaxed, all-day format welcoming car clubs,
collectors, and art enthusiasts. Special end-of-show pricing will be available throughout the day on
select works.
Virtual Exhibit Access: https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/15146801/legends-canvas
Bella Fine Art Website: https://www.bellafineartaz.com
