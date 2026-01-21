Bella Fine Art Presents Legends on Canvas™ Automotive Art Exhibition During Arizona Car Week

Invitation to Legends on Canvas Event McLaren 720 Inspired supercar captured in the city streets Chrome 1940 Ford sedan

Scottsdale automotive art exhibition during Barrett-Jackson

Legends on Canvas positions automobiles as works of art, bringing fine art and automotive culture together during Barrett-Jackson,” — Reggie Dunlop, co-owner of Bella Fine Art.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Fine Art Event in Old Town Scottsdale Features Iconic Automobiles, Eleanor Mustang Display, and Over 50 Original Automotive ArtworksBella Fine Art, a contemporary art gallery and cultural venue in Old Town Scottsdale, presents Legends on Canvas ™, a luxury automotive fine art exhibition taking place January 23, 2026, in association with Arizona Car Week . The one-night Scottsdale art event brings together iconic automobiles, contemporary automotive art, and luxury lifestyle experiences during one of Arizona’s most celebrated automotive weeks.Hosted during Arizona Car Week, Legends on Canvas™ transforms Bella Fine Art into an immersive gallery exhibition featuring more than 50 original works of automotive fine art. The collection includes paintings and mixed-media works inspired by classic cars, performance legends, Hollywood icons, and automotive design history. Many of the works will debut publicly for the first time.A centerpiece of the Scottsdale automotive art exhibition includes a special appearance by renowned Mustang builder Big Daddy Les Stuart, featuring his world-famous Eleanor Mustang, accompanied by a curated display of classic cars and supercars.The event is proudly sponsored by Opal Hydrogen Water and Cavanaugh’s Finest Products, premium lifestyle brands aligned with craftsmanship, performance, and elevated experiences.Guests will enjoy a luxury gallery atmosphere featuring live music, an open bar, curated culinary offerings, a premium cigar patio, and refined hospitality. An invite-only VIP reception from 5:00–6:00 p.m. will precede the general admission exhibition, which runs from 6:00–9:00 p.m.“Legends on Canvas positions automobiles as works of art,” said Reggie Dunlop, co-owner of Bella Fine Art. “By presenting this exhibition in Scottsdale during Arizona Car Week, we’re celebrating automotive design, cultural influence, and fine art in one immersive experience.”Event DetailsEvent: Legends on Canvas™ Automotive Art ExhibitionPresented by: Bella Fine ArtIn Association With: Arizona Car WeekDate: January 23, 2026VIP Reception: 5:00–6:00 p.m. (Invite Only)General Admission: 6:00–9:00 p.m.Location: Bella Fine Art, Old Town Scottsdale, ArizonaAbout Bella Fine ArtBella Fine Art is a contemporary art gallery and event space located in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. The gallery specializes in curated fine art exhibitions, cultural programming, and luxury private events, showcasing artists from diverse backgrounds while creating immersive, lifestyle-driven art experiences.Media ContactReggie DunlopCo-Owner, Bella Fine ArtPhone: 312-543=6132Email: info@bellafineartaz.comWebsite: www.bellafineartaz.com SOURCE: Bella Fine Art

