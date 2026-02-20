Council Approves Funding for Technology Projects to Improve Services for the Public

SAN FRANCISCO—The Judicial Council at its Feb. 20 meeting approved funding for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County to continue hosting a shared solution that sends automated text message notifications—such as hearing reminders—to court users in nine participating courts.

This technology funding is part of a state modernization grant program managed by the council that helps courts improve services to the public.

“We know that every single court in our state needs additional technology funding—the applications far exceed the available funding,” said Judge Maria Hernandez, chair of the council’s Technology Committee. “We want you to understand the critical need in creating these opportunities and how our courts are able to expand access to justice through these technology initiatives.”

The council also heard about how other California courts use the funding to improve operations and expand access:

Digitizing Documents : Reduces printing and storage costs, improves data security, and enhances efficiency through e-filing, faster case processing, and streamlined public access requests



Audio/Video Upgrades : Supports remote access to court proceedings, website chatbots, and virtual assistant projects that enable staff to assist the public through live video and secure document sharing



Cyber/Information Security: Protects case files, evidence, and confidential information, as well as preventing disruptions to court operations and proceedings

Other Items on Council Meeting Agenda:

Report Shows Strong Support for Remote Court Proceedings: The council received a report showing that litigants and court staff who took part in remote appearances in civil and criminal proceedings had an overwhelmingly positive experience. Based on user responses between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, approximately 90% of court users and 98% of court staff reported a positive experience. The council also heard firsthand from San Diego County Judge Lisa Rodriguez, Dependency Legal Services Policy Director/Lead Attorney Julia Hanagan, and other council members on their experiences with remote proceedings and the benefits this option provides court users and staff.

Presentation From the Department of Finance: The council received an update from the California Department of Finance (DOF) on the state's current fiscal situation and how the judicial branch budget is developed. The DOF discussed how personal income taxes, capital gains, and changes to federal funding causes volatility in the state’s revenues. Due to these variables, the DOF puts a priority on long-term fiscal resilience and adequate reserves. Despite improving economic signals and revenues, the DOF predicts a modest budget shortfall for the next budget cycle due to previous deficits and ongoing debt obligations.

Education for Judges and Court Staff: The council approved its next two-year education plan for developing and delivering education to justices, judges, and court staff to help them maintain high standards of professionalism, ethics, and performance for the benefit of the public. The plan includes on-demand videos, online courses, webinars, podcasts, and publications, as well as live interactive programs and courses offered both in person and remotely. Presenters included information and examples of resources in the areas of environmental law, domestic violence, and new judge education.

Judicial Council Member to Retire: With more 30 years of trial court experience, Darrel Parker, court executive officer for the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County, will retire effective Feb. 27. Parker served as an advisory member of the council as chair of its Court Executives Advisory Committee. He has also served on many other council advisory bodies and curriculum committees during his judicial branch career.

Judicial Council of California 100th Anniversary Video: The conclusion of the business meeting featured a preview of a video produced to highlight the council’s creation in 1926 and its role in improving the statewide administration of justice. Once finalized, the council will post the video to its 100th anniversary website, which also features bios of previous Chief Justices and council administrative directors, as well as a timeline of actions taken or supported by the council that helped transform the court user-experience in California over the last 100 years.

The complete meeting agenda and council reports are posted to the California Courts Meeting Information Center—an archived webcast of today’s meeting will be posted to the center as soon as it is available.