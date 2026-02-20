It's Almost Here.. Maple Month! State Agriculture Commissioner Vi...

WHAT: The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner will visit Parker Family Maple Farm for the first maple tapping of the season and encourage New Yorkers to take part in the upcoming Maple Weekends, which are right around the corner: March 21-22 and March 28-29! During these weekends, maple producers will be opening their sugarhouses for tours, tastings, demonstrations, and more.

Maple is the first agricultural crop of the season and the industry is an important economic driver in the State. New York State ranks second in the nation for maple production, with New York maple producers producing 829,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2025. New York is also home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers.

Parker Family Maple Farm is a participant in the New York State Grown & Certified program, which promotes farms that adhere to a higher standard for food safety and environmentally friendly practices.

WHEN: Friday, February 27, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Parker Family Maple Farm, 1043 Slosson Rd, West Chazy, NY 12992

WHO: State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball

Laura Parker, Owner of Parker Family Maple Farm

Representatives from:

New York Farm Bureau

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District

Members of the Northern Adirondack Central School FFA

MORE INFO: Created in 1889, the Parker Family Maple Farm started as a 60-acre dairy farm and maple sugaring operation. Over the years, the farm was handed down through four generations and today, it is run by Michael Parker and his wife Laura, with the help of their young children. It has grown to include over 1,000 acres of land, about 100,000 taps of maple (one of the largest in the U.S. and the largest in New York State), producing over 50,000 gallons of maple syrup per year! The business also features a seasonal restaurant, forestry, saw mill and hay crop, and more.