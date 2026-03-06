Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board to Meet Wednesday, March 11...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on Wednesday, March 11 starting at 1:30pm and Thursday, March 12 at 7:30am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will be held at the following locations:

New York State Agriculture and Markets, Farmstead Room, located at 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 5896 Maxson Road, Homer, NY 13077 1051 Route 20A, Strykersville, NY 14145 (Day 2 only)

There is also an option to join the meeting virtually. To connect online for day 1, visit:

https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r5b7c540c30598b6a84e1171d423c44ad

To connect online for day 2, visit:

https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r6a629046807475d16fe6301c990c622e

The meeting will focus on 2025 year-end updates.

Meeting information will be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page prior to March 11. A recorded audiocast, minutes, and any additional meeting materials will also be available on the Dairy Promotion Order page following the meeting.

For more information, contact [email protected].