Experience Dairy Like Never Before: The Mobile Dairy Experience K...

WHAT: The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets will host the New York Mobile Dairy Experience as the interactive exhibit kicks off its educational tour across the State with a special viewing opportunity at the Department for special guests. Run by the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition (NYAAC), the Mobile Dairy Experience features state-of-the-art technology, captivating imagery, and immersive activations for all ages, all to educate visitors about the various aspects of New York’s dairy industry.

The 53-foot double expandable, interactive exhibit will allow elected officials, state agency partners, and others in the industry to get a closer look at and understanding of dairy farming, from technology to animal care and more. The Mobile Dairy Experience will be taking to the road this season, visiting more than 40 locations across the State, including schools, fairs, and festivals.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18, 1:30 p.m.

*Remarks by Commissioner Ball, NYAAC Board Chair Joel Riehlman, and FFA members will take place at 1:30 p.m. but the exhibit will be open to press from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.*

WHERE: New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

10B Airline Drive, Albany

WHO: Richard A. Ball, State Agriculture Commissioner

Joel Riehlman, Dairy farmer and New York Animal Agricultural Coalition NYAAC Board Chair

Cambridge FFA membership

WHY: New York State has nearly 3,000 dairy farms that produce over 16 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth-largest dairy state. The dairy industry is the state’s largest agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the state’s economy by generating nearly half of the state’s total agricultural receipts and providing some of the highest economic multipliers.

First launched in 2024 at the Great New York State Fair, the Mobile Dairy Experience showcases the journey of dairy products, beginning with how cows are cared for on the farm. The Mobile Dairy Experience has traveled over 10,000 miles and greeted tens of thousands of visitors from Queens to Watertown and from Buffalo to Saratoga, all while sharing the positive story of New York dairy farming.

To inquire about the Mobile Dairy Experience coming to 2026 or 2027 events, visit: https://nyanimalag.org/mobile-dairy-experience/