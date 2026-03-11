New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to Meet Marc...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on March 17, 2026, at 10:00 am.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Albany Office Second Floor, Orchard Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 (visitors must check in at the security desk)

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Fairgrounds Agriculture Office, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209

62 Dolbeer Street, Perry, NY 14530

Monroe County SWCD, 145 Paul Road, Building 5, Rochester, NY 14624

Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc, 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston, NY 13335

Online at https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=mf3fed52c4fadcd9291c8646fc2ce7b02

Meeting call-in number: (415) 527-5035

Meeting access code: 2827 513 1650

If applicable, meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be available at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

A recording of the meeting will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

For more information, contact [email protected].