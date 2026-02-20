Responsible AI Improves Healthcare Consent Comprehension for Multilingual Communities

Pilot Finds Consent Manager+ uses culturally aware AI to help diverse communities understand healthcare consent in their own language, cultural context

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consent Manager+, an AI-powered healthcare consent product, is helping diverse patients and communities understand and act on consent in their own language and cultural context in real time – currently supporting US and international English, Arabic, Spanish and Ukrainian. Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura), operator of the country’s largest multi-jurisdictional health information exchange network and a leader in responsible AI for healthcare, unveiled a case study today alongside partners Cloudticity , Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) ahead of a live presentation at ViVE 2026 in Los Angeles on February 23.The Informed Consent CrisisMore than 1 in 5 people (22%) age 5 and older in the United States spoke a language other than English at home during the five-year period from 2017 to 2021, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, yet are expected to navigate as many as 150 types of healthcare consent forms, ranging from simple one-page documents to 25+ page medical agreements dense with complex legal language.“The patient might be the least informed participant in most healthcare events or transactions,” said Natarajan. “People are expected to read and understand complex documents in various contexts and act on them. If you want to bring healthcare to people and empower them to make informed care decisions, meet them where they are.”A Purpose-Built, Culturally Aware, Multi-LLM ProductConsent Manager+ uses Velatura’s “AI First for People” approach to go beyond simple language translation. The product features the proprietary AskTeli™ AI assistant, which allows patients to ask natural-language questions such as, “What am I signing?” or “What happens if I don’t sign?” and receive clear, culturally contextual explanations in real time.Velatura selected TII’s Falcon and Anthropic’s Claude large language models for their ability to handle the linguistic nuances of multiethnic English-Arabic communities that other AI models often miss. The models were deployed on Amazon SageMaker AI, with additional AWS services including Amazon Bedrock for conversation management, Amazon DynamoDB for session state, Amazon S3 for document storage, AWS Lambda for processing logic, and Amazon API Gateway for real-time chat interactions via REST and WebSocket APIs.“This is what responsible AI looks like in practice: meeting people where they are, in their own language and cultural context and empowering them to make informed decisions – that equals trust,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of Velatura. “Consent Manager+ is proof that AI can close the trust gaps in healthcare access for communities where language has historically created barriers to care.”Cloudticity, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing exclusively in healthcare, provides the secure, HIPAA- and HITRUST-compliant cloud foundation through its Oxygen platform, which automates compliance checks against multiple regulatory standards. This infrastructure enables Velatura to focus on AI innovation while reducing operational and compliance risk.Measurable Impact from Day OneIn the initial pilot, approximately 50 English- and Arabic-speaking participants spanning multiple generations engaged with the tool on mobile devices, evaluating responses for accuracy, linguistic nuance, cultural relevance and healthcare context. Following the pilot, Velatura launched a Consent Champion program to train community members to help others navigate the platform with participants demonstrating strong peer-to-peer adoption of the tool.The human impact was equally striking. One pilot attendee shared that his non-English-speaking wife could, for the first time, confidently schedule medical appointments on her own.“Healthcare cloud transformation is about more than infrastructure—it’s about enabling solutions that measurably improve patient outcomes,” said Gerry Miller, Founder and CEO of Cloudticity. Our role in providing secure, HITRUST-certified, compliant cloud environments lets innovators like Velatura focus entirely on the clinical AI that changes lives. Consent Manager+ is a proof point for what’s possible when purpose-built AI, rigorous compliance, and patient-centered design converge on a world-class cloud platform.”ViVE 2026 Presentation DetailsNatarajan and Miller will present the full Consent Manager+ case study at ViVE 2026, taking place February 22–25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The session, “Consent Manager+: Empowering Patients and Simplifying Workflows with Responsible AI — A Case Study with Claude and Falcon LLMs,” will cover the technical architecture, pilot results and community impact. See full session details here and read the case study here.###About Velatura Public Benefit CorporationVelatura is an AI First for People healthcare technology company and operator of the country’s largest multi-jurisdictional health information exchange network. By unifying secure data exchange with responsible AI, Velatura helps healthcare organizations streamline workflows and deliver smarter, more connected patient care. For additional information, visit www.velatura.org About CloudticityCloudticity is healthcare’s digital enablement partner. We build and manage healthcare cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for what’s next. We automate regulatory compliance like HITRUST and HIPAA, streamline data sharing, and create AI-ready solutions that drive innovation without slowing you down. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance so you can focus on advancing care — not managing infrastructure. To learn more, visit cloudticity.com.Media Contacts:Cloudticity Media Contact: Liz White liz.white@cloudticity.comVelatura Media Contact: Emily Mata emily.mata@velatura.org | 517-745-8835

