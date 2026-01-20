Cloudticity Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, Expanding Proven Leadership in Healthcare Cloud Security

Cloudticity Logo

Cloudticity completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, reinforcing commitment to protecting sensitive healthcare data & delivering secure, compliant cloud operations.

Our clients expect more than assurances — they expect independent proof that security and compliance controls work consistently over time.” — Gerry Miller, CEO & Founder, Cloudticity

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudticity , a leading cloud Managed Services Provider exclusively focused on healthcare, today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Examination, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to protecting sensitive healthcare data and delivering secure, compliant cloud operations.The SOC 2Type II examination confirms that Cloudticity’s controls related to security are not only well designed, but also operated effectively over an extended period, as validated by this independent third-party report.This milestone further strengthens Cloudticity’s established compliance posture, which includes HITRUST r2 certification maintained for many years. HITRUST r2 is widely recognized across the healthcare industry as a rigorous, scalable framework that harmonizes regulatory and security requirements such as HIPAA, NIST, and ISO.“Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II examination is a meaningful validation of the discipline, transparency, and operational maturity we bring to healthcare cloud environments every day,” said Gerry Miller, Founder and CEO of Cloudticity. “Healthcare organizations operate in one of the most highly regulated and risk-sensitive industries. Our clients expect more than assurances — they expect independent proof that security and compliance controls work consistently over time.”Cloudticity’s dual compliance achievements — SOC 2 Type II and long-standing HITRUST r2 certification — distinguish the company among Managed Service Providers supporting mission-critical healthcare workloads. Together, these achievements provide customers with increased confidence that Cloudticity’s managed cloud services meet stringent security and compliance expectations while supporting innovation, scalability, and operational resilience.“Our customers rely on Cloudticity to simplify compliance while accelerating cloud adoption,” Miller added. “These credentials reduce audit friction, support regulatory readiness, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on improving outcomes rather than managing infrastructure risk.”About Cloudticity:Founded in 2011, Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner exclusively focused on healthcare, helping organizations securely accelerate their cloud journeys. Cloudticity provides managed cloud services, security operations, compliance automation, and cloud optimization across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With deep expertise in healthcare regulations and a proven record of HIPAA and HITRUST compliance, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to innovate with confidence.

