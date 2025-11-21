Cloudticity Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network

Cloudticity Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudticity , healthcare’s digital enablement partner, announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub , a regional hub of ARPANET-H , a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of organizations, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.“This opportunity perfectly aligns with Cloudticity’s mission to make every human on Earth healthier,” said Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity. “We look forward to contributing our unique perspectives and resources to this collaborative network that is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare.”Cloudticity joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.“Our vibrant spoke network reflects a robust range of experts with a shared commitment to closing gaps in innovation,” said Chelsea Schiller, Director of the Investor Catalyst Hub. “By building connections between our network and ARPA-H programs, we can help speed up the transition of innovative ideas into sustainable health solutions for all.”As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Cloudticity gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities.The spoke network will continue to grow as the Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.About CloudticityCloudticity is healthcare’s digital enablement partner. We build and manage healthcare cloud environments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for what’s next. We automate regulatory compliance like HITRUST and HIPAA, streamline data sharing, and create AI-ready solutions that drive innovation without slowing you down. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Cloudticity delivers expert cloud engineering and continuous compliance so you can focus on advancing care — not managing infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.cloudticity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.