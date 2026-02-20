Deadline Approaching for Helene Private Road and Bridge Partial Reimbursement Applications

Residents of Helene disaster-declared counties have until February 28, 2026, to apply for up to 50 percent reimbursement for private road and bridge repair costs. Residents can apply to the program for both completed and anticipated private road or bridge work.

“Throughout western North Carolina, private roads and bridges connect communities, neighborhoods, and businesses, many of which were damaged in Helene,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “With the deadline for North Carolinians to seek reimbursement to offset the costs approaching, we want to remind property owners that have paid for repairs or replacements or anticipate expenses to please consider applying for reimbursement assistance,”

The Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 Part II, which Governor Josh Stein signed on June 27, 2025, authorized up to $25 million for the partial reimbursement of private road and bridge repair costs.

Residents seeking reimbursement must complete the online reimbursement application form on the Department of Public Safety’s website at ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB. On-site review of the repair work is required after the application form is submitted.

Applications documenting completed private road or bridge repairs will be processed and reviewed as they are received.

Residents with estimated or anticipated costs may also submit applications for reimbursement. Those applications will be placed on hold for up to six months while work is completed and documentation is validated. Applications will be processed based on available funds remaining in the reimbursement program.

Residents are encouraged to upload their project invoices and receipts as soon as possible. Applications will be reviewed and authorized for reimbursement as they are received, until all available funding is used.

The North Carolina Private Road and Bridge Program remains committed to the people of western North Carolina as they recover from Tropical Storm Helene.

For more information, visit: ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB.