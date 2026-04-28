Media Advisory: NCDPS Hosts Helping Enhance Autism Response Training at UNCG

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) will host autism training for law enforcement and first responders as part of the department’s Helping Enhance Autism Response Training (HEART) initiative.

Presenters Dennis Debbaudt and James Marble will offer best practices when interacting with North Carolinians on the autism spectrum. The training includes topics such as common autism behaviors and characteristics, recognition and response tips, behavioral de-escalation techniques, and interview techniques for victim-witnesses and suspects with autism.

What: HEART Training

Where: University of North Carolina at Greensboro Auditorium, 408 Tate St., Greensboro, NC

When: April 29, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

About Helping Enhance Autism Response Training (HEART)

The goal of HEART is to further safe contacts among law enforcement, first responders, and individuals with autism. An increasing number of individuals are diagnosed with autism (e.g., 1 in 31 children nationally). This training is important because the social, communication, and behavioral issues associated with the disability present unique challenges during an emergency or other stressful situation.

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