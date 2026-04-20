ABC Permits Suspended at Pura Vida Cocktail Bar and Restaurant in Greensboro

GREENSOBORO, N.C.

Following an Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) investigation into Pura Vida Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, located at 221 S. Elm Street in Greensboro, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC Commission) has summarily suspended the establishment’s ABC permits. While the business may continue to operate, it is no longer permitted to sell alcoholic beverages at the location.

Under North Carolina law (G.S. 18B-904(e)(4)(b)), the ABC Commission is authorized to summarily suspend or revoke permits without a prior hearing when evidence obtained during an undercover operation indicates that a permittee or its employees have engaged in, or allowed, criminal activity on the licensed premises that poses a threat to public safety. This includes violations of the North Carolina Controlled Substances Act, such as the possession, sale, delivery, or facilitation of illegal drugs occurring on or in connection with the permitted establishment. This authority is intended to allow immediate action in situations where continued operation under an ABC permit could result in ongoing illegal activity or danger to the public.

“This case highlights exactly why the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division remains focused on criminal activity tied to alcohol-serving establishments. When businesses entrusted with ABC permits instead become hubs for illegal drug trafficking and other crimes, we will act decisively and in coordination with our law enforcement partners to protect the public,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “The summary suspension of permits by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission sends a clear message: those who use alcohol businesses to facilitate crime will be held accountable. Our priority is ensuring these establishments operate safely, lawfully, and in a manner that upholds the trust of the communities they serve.”

This investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated. More information will be released as it becomes available.