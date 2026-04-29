North Carolina Department of Public Safety Hosts Autism Response Training

Comunicado de Prensa en español

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety hosted a Helping Enhance Autism Response Training or HEART session for law enforcement, non-profits, advocates and first responder agencies. The purpose of the training is to further safe contacts among law enforcement, first responders, and individuals with autism.

NCDPS Secretary Jeff Smythe welcomed attendees at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and reiterated the importance of the training. As an increasing number of individuals are diagnosed with autism, HEART helps teach people to recognize the issues associated with the disability that can present unique challenges during an emergency or other stressful situation.

The training was led by Dennis Debbaudt and James Marble. Debbaudt is an author and nationally recognized expert on autism who has presented to various agencies across the U.S., including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, New York City Police Department, Illinois Attorney General and Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association. Marble, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, has a unique combination of law enforcement and personal experience after being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2020.

"HEART reminds us why public safety matters so much,” said Smythe during his opening remarks. “It's about a mom who calls 911 because her child is in crisis and she needs to know and trust that the person who shows up is going to understand what they're walking into. That they're going to respond with not just training, but with awareness, patience and humanity."

The training included topics such as common autism behaviors and characteristics, recognition and response tips, public safety and suspicious person scenarios, search and rescue situations, behavioral de-escalation techniques and interview techniques for victim-witnesses and suspects with autism. Approximately 150 individuals registered to attend the event.