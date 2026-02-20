Strengthening Supportive Housing Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $63 million in grants awarded to 130 supportive housing services providers across the state that help individuals and families experiencing homelessness remain stably housed. The grants—awarded through the New York State Supportive Housing Program (NYSSHP)—include an overall 40 percent increase in funding that will help preserve and expand supportive housing options in New York.

“Creating and preserving supportive housing is central to my administration’s commitment to making New York more affordable and continues our fight to reduce homelessness across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments in the New York State Supportive Housing Program will allow supportive housing providers statewide to continue their vital work to help individuals and families that have experienced homelessness remain safely housed and get the essential services they need to thrive in their communities.”

Administered by New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), NYSSHP funds essential services and operating costs that support more than 20,000 permanent supportive and transitional housing units that house some 36,000 individuals across the state. In the FY 2025-2026 State Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $17.8 million increase for NYSSHP that, beginning this year, boosts the per-unit funding rates to existing NYSSHP providers by approximately 40 percent overall and represents the largest funding increase for the program in 40 years.

In an effort to target the increased funding toward the most fiscally vulnerable projects statewide, more than 44 projects were deemed eligible for enhanced funding this year, almost doubling their per-unit rates. Funding rates for all other providers were increased by approximately 30 percent. View a list of all awardees here.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The funding increases in this year’s NYSSHP awards are tremendously important to ensuring that our existing supportive housing stock remains viable and accessible. These awards will strengthen providers’ ability to deliver the supportive services that make these programs unique and successful in helping vulnerable populations remain housed. We are grateful to all of our supportive housing providers, who, day in and day out, provide essential services to thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers and to Governor Hochul for making historic investments to preserve and expand much-needed supportive housing options across New York State.”

The NYSSHP awards are part of the Governor’s $25 billion, five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes by the end of SFY 2027, including 10,000 homes with support services for vulnerable populations, and electrify an additional 50,000 homes. Funding in the SFY 2027 Executive Budget includes $5.7 billion in capital resources, $8.8 billion in State and Federal tax credits and other Federal allocations, and $11 billion to support the operation of shelters and supportive housing units, and to provide rental subsidies. This investment represents the largest, broadest, and most ambitious housing plan in New York State history.

Governor Hochul’s FY2027 Executive Budget continues to make historic investments to create and preserve permanent supportive housing across New York State, including:

$153 million for OTDA’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP) to meet the ongoing demand for supportive housing and to maintain existing units that provide a safe place to live for many of the most housing insecure and vulnerable New Yorkers. HHAP provides capital resources to create housing, including permanent affordable and supportive housing, specifically for homeless individuals. Building upon the enhanced investment included in the SFY 2026 Budget, the SFY 2027 Executive Budget includes another $25 million in supplemental resources.

$300 million for the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI), an increase of $60 million from SFY 2026. This funding supports the operational and service costs of new and existing supportive housing contracts.

$100 million for the Rental Supplement Program (RSP) to provide shelter supplements to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or an imminent loss of housing.

$74.2 million for OTDA’s consolidated homeless services programs, a $2.8 million increase from SFY 2026. This funding supports NYSSHP, the Solutions to End Homelessness Program (STEHP), and the Operational Support for AIDS Housing (OSAH) program.

$50 million for the Housing Access Voucher Program (HAVP) pilot, consistent with the four-year pilot, designed to provide rental assistance for housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless or who face an imminent loss of housing.

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “I applaud today’s announcement of $63 million in NYSSHIP funding. This is a direct result of last year’s work with my colleagues and Governor Hochul to secure a $17.8 million increase for this program. The more than 30,000 New Yorkers residing in safe and permanent supportive housing are worthy of our continued investment.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “Supportive housing is one of the most effective and humane tools we have to address homelessness and housing instability. These investments reinforce our commitment to ensuring that all New Yorkers have affordable, high-quality housing and any support services they may need. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her partnership on this, our colleagues in the legislature for working to include funding for supportive housing in the State budget, and Commissioner Barbara Guinn and everyone at OTDA for supporting providers across the state who are doing this essential work every day. I look forward to continuing our work to expand housing opportunities for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, “This $63 million investment in the New York State Supportive Housing Program is a critical and much needed step toward stabilizing and strengthening supportive housing across our state. I commend Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Guinn of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for delivering a 40 percent funding increase that will help providers preserve vital housing and services for thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers. Supportive housing works.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “A safe, stable place to live is the bedrock of recovery, dignity, and long-term well-being for those struggling with their mental and physical health. By increasing funding for supportive housing providers, we are helping thousands of individuals and families remain housed while accessing the services they need to thrive and build a more secure future. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to advancing mental health resources and improving the quality of life for New Yorkers.”

Albany Housing Coalition, Inc., Executive Director Sondra Young said, "The increased 2026 NYSSHP award is a critical investment in our efforts to prevent homelessness among military veterans and their families. This funding enhances our ability to provide housing stabilization and supportive services that help veterans and their families remain safely housed.”

YWCA Binghamton & Broome County Executive Director Carole Coppens said, “On behalf of the YWCA Binghamton & Broome County, we are deeply grateful to NYS OTDA for the enhanced NYSSHP funding and increased rates. These critical resources strengthen our ability to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness by supporting essential frontline staffing—including case management and resident support—as well as added housekeeping and maintenance capacity to ensure our programs remain safe, stable, and well-maintained. This investment helps us continue advancing our mission and providing residents with the services and support they need to move forward with dignity and hope.”

Connecting Communities in Action, Inc., Chief Executive Officer Andrew Studley said, “NYSSHP enhanced funding provides a much-needed boost for our housing programs. It helps stabilize the resources we rely on to keep forty units safe, supported, and staffed. This investment eases pressure on our operating budget and gives us the flexibility to strengthen services, expand supports, and improve the tenant experience. For us, it means we can continue meeting real needs with the level of support our programs and tenants deserve.”

Housing Works, Inc., Chief Executive Officer Charles King said, “NYSSHP funding is essential to the success of our supportive housing programs and the stability of the residents we serve. This investment supports frontline staff and strengthens the community‑based services that help individuals and families build healthier, more stable futures.”

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (IPH), Inc., Chief Operating Officer Kristen Giroux said, “For years, NYSSHP funding has allowed our teams to support our housing tenants by providing intensive, individualized, person-centered care. We are keenly aware that securing housing is a start – it’s the foundation from which clients can improve their well-being and pursue a meaningful and joyful life. The services we are able to offer promote long-term stability by helping each tenant address their unique set of needs. The increased NYSSHP funding is going to allow us to double the amount of support we’re providing at Fulton House, our 47-unit residence in Gloversville, by adding a second case manager, and will also allow us to increase the building’s cleaning and maintenance services, ensuring that our tenants continue to have a safe, clean, and comfortable place to live.”

New Destiny Housing Chief Executive Officer Nicole Branca said, “The combination of affordability, stability, and services makes supportive housing one of the most effective resources available for domestic violence survivors to stay housed and rebuild their lives after escaping from abuse. Thanks to the additional NYSSHP investment provided last year by OTDA, New Destiny will be able to give survivors access to the case management support survivors, and their children, need to overcome their trauma and find stability. We are immensely grateful to the Governor, the Legislature, and our partners at OTDA for their commitment to bring parity to this small but lifesaving program.”

Safe Harbors of the Hudson Executive Director Lisa Silverstone said, “Safe Harbors of the Hudson was thrilled to receive increased NYSSHP funding, which will ensure our ability to provide vital services to the 128 neighbors living in our Cornerstone Residence. Thank you to NYS OTDA for their responsiveness to the critical needs in our supportive housing communities.”

Volunteers of America Upstate New York President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Junior Dillion said, “Increased funding from NYSSHP enhances VOA UPNY’s ability to further our mission of creating lasting change in the communities we serve. Stable, long-term housing is the foundation for self-reliance, and these investments enable us to provide safe, affordable homes along with comprehensive human services that help individuals and families achieve lasting stability. VOA UPNY serves more than 10,000 individuals annually through our various programs, which include childhood education, reentry services, homelessness prevention and permanent supportive housing.”