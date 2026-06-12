Governor Hochul Announces $366 Million Completion of Northern and Southern Interchanges as Part of the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the reconfigured Interstate 481/Interstate 81 northern and southern interchanges in the Town of Cicero and City of Syracuse in Onondaga County as part of contracts one and two of the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project. Three years after breaking ground on this historic effort, all major infrastructure within the footprint of where future I-81 and future Business Loop 81 meet is now open to traffic, representing a significant milestone in what is the largest project in Department of Transportation history. The overhaul of these interchanges ensures the delivery of high-speed access for drivers, no matter their destination, and is a substantial step toward removing the viaduct and reconnecting communities that have been divided by the elevated highway for more than 60 years.

“The I-81 Viaduct Project is at the forefront of a statewide effort to weave neighborhoods back together after being torn apart by interstates that cut through the heart of these once thriving communities,” Governor Hochul said. “The modernization of the northern and southern interchanges builds a more connected, less congested transportation network and sets the stage for the viaduct to finally come down. Coupled with Micron, Syracuse is on the cusp of a revitalization that will change the face of the city and its future for generations.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “What was once a vision is now a reality, thanks to Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to righting the wrongs of decades past. The I-81 project is sparking a rebirth for the City of Syracuse and the greater Central New York community. The completion of the northern and southern interchanges moves us closer to bringing down the viaduct and opening up the City — providing renewal, hope and opportunity for a community that has lived in the shadow of this viaduct for far too long.”

The modernization of these vital interchanges is a foundational first step toward taking down the 1.4 mile stretch of elevated highway running through downtown Syracuse and replacing it with a street-level network known as the Community Grid. Infrastructure upgrades to the north and south of Syracuse ensure these crucial corridors can support the efficient movement of high-speed through traffic that is not destined for downtown or the northern suburbs of Onondaga County, and facilitate streamlined connections for motorists transitioning between highways. The $226.5 million undertaking in the Town of Cicero’s northern interchange began in March 2023 after more than a decade of planning and community engagement. Work in Syracuse’s southern interchange, meanwhile, began in earnest in July 2023, with improvements totaling $140 million.

Syracuse’s southern interchange, a key connection for drivers transitioning from I-81 southbound to I-481 northbound, reopened to traffic today in a new alignment at Exit 1A. The off-ramp gives commuters and residents leaving downtown or Syracuse’s southside a high-speed alternative heading to the eastern suburbs, taking them toward Jamesville, DeWitt, Fayetteville, Manlius, and Cazenovia. Positioned above this new high-speed connection is the future I-81 southbound mainline that connects traffic from existing I-481 southbound to I-81 southbound, toward Cortland, Ithaca and Binghamton. Below these two connections is where future Business Loop 81 northbound begins at the southern interchange, steering local traffic toward downtown Syracuse.

Also included in the modernization is a full interchange at East Glen Avenue. Exits 1A and 1B (East Glen Ave/Brighton Ave) from I-81 northbound and southbound increase accessibility to and from the interstate highway network and key destinations on the Southside and in the Valley, including hospitals, higher education institutions, local businesses and residential neighborhoods. Additionally, the new interchange creates a new access point to I-81 northbound or southbound for drivers traveling to or from the City of Auburn or the Towns of Onondaga, Marcellus, and Skaneateles, by way of State Route 20 or U.S. Route 11.

The East Brighton Avenue bridges were also reconstructed as part of the southern interchange transformation in order to accommodate the I-81 southbound mainline running beneath it. The design build contract also brought the addition of two roundabouts to this congested corridor, replacing two signalized intersections and allowing traffic to move freely along the bustling roadway. The northern roundabout marked the City of Syracuse’s introduction to this modern traffic design, moving drivers north on East Brighton Avenue, toward homes and essential local businesses while also providing an additional route to Syracuse University’s South Campus for major events. Drivers traveling south on East Brighton Avenue navigate the southern roundabout, creating an uninterrupted path toward residences, a senior living facility and vital medical facilities, while also connecting drivers to State Route 173 (East Seneca Turnpike), toward the Valley neighborhood and Onondaga Hill, home to Onondaga Community College and SUNY Upstate’s Community Campus. These roundabouts have also created safer conditions for foot traffic and bicyclists with dedicated pedestrian crossings and a shared-use path on the west side of East Brighton Avenue.

To the north of Syracuse, in the Town of Cicero, modifications to the northern interchange are also complete. Motorists leaving the City of Syracuse on future Business Loop 81 northbound will connect to mainline I-81 northbound via a flyover bridge that seamlessly transitions vehicles between the two highways. The high-speed, direct connection, which crosses the I-81 southbound mainline, keeps commuters, residents and visitors moving as they make their way north from surrounding communities, the University Hill, downtown and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Motorists coming from the North Country, heading south, will navigate a new traffic pattern after crossing under the newly reconstructed South Bay Road bridge. Travelers trying to reach the eastern suburbs will remain on the future I-81 southbound mainline, while drivers destined for the airport, Inner Harbor or downtown Syracuse will exit onto future Business Loop 81 southbound.

Motorists on I-81 northbound destined for State Route 481 northbound are using a second flyover bridge, providing a seamless, high-speed link to northern Onondaga County, and the cities of Fulton and Oswego.

The northern interchange improvements also included restoration of portions of Mud Creek and its tributaries to their natural habitat. As part of those efforts, three culverts were replaced with open-bottom or embedded culverts, which mimic natural streambeds, and allow fish and other wildlife to move freely.

Additionally, 30,000 linear feet of noise barrier panels were installed in and around the contract one limits, with aging wooden noise barriers replaced by precast concrete barriers and acrylic noise panels installed along I-81 southbound over Church Street in the Town of Cicero and along I-81 northbound in the Town of Salina, enhancing visibility and safety for users of the Bear Trap Creek Trail.

Construction continues on the other three contracts associated with the first phase of the I-81 Viaduct Project, ensuring that all necessary infrastructure is in place in order to remove the viaduct:

Syracuse’s Inner Harbor/Northside :

On Syracuse’s Northside, as part of contract three, work to reconstruct city streets near the Inner Harbor is ongoing, creating safer access to businesses and residences for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, with new pavement, sidewalks, on-street parking and ornamental lighting along North Clinton Street and Bear Street between North Clinton Street and Interstate 690 interchange. The Court Street bridge is the last of three bridges to be replaced as part of contract three. It is being constructed in a new alignment that will be longer to accommodate the expanded future Business Loop 81, and will include a sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a shared use path on the north side.

Crouse Avenue/Irving Avenue :

On Syracuse’s Eastside, as part of contract four, the focus is on providing a direct connection to University Hill, home to the largest employment, hospital and higher education hub in Syracuse. The North Crouse Avenue on-ramp to I-690 eastbound, which opened to traffic in November 2025, is the first of four ramps to be constructed at Crouse and Irving Avenues, where a new interchange will help guide drivers toward the hill or downtown. The reconstruction of South Crouse and Irving Avenues continues and modifications will support three lanes carrying two-way traffic, and Irving Avenue is being extended to Erie Boulevard East. Replacement of the I-690 bridges over Lodi Street and North Crouse Avenue is also ongoing, along with the installation of noise barriers along I-690 and city street upgrades, which include new pedestrian and cyclist amenities and traffic signals with video detection.

Southern Business Loop 81 :

On Syracuse’s Southside, as part of contract five, work includes reconstructing and converting I-81 to future Business Loop 81 from just north of Colvin Street to Burt Street, where the highway will gradually come down to grade. Construction of a roundabout at future Business Loop 81 and Van Buren Street began in April and will help slow northbound traffic as it approaches Martin Luther King East and downtown Syracuse. Work on a new exit ramp from future Business Loop 81 northbound to Colvin Street will create an additional access point for drivers trying to reach Syracuse’s Southside and University Hill. Seven spans of the viaduct will also be removed as part of contract five.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.5 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and State money.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “With the completion of the reconfigured I-81 northern and southern interchanges, we are closer than ever to tearing down the viaduct that has divided Syracuse for generations and realizing the dream of a reconnected and thriving downtown with better mobility, more green space, and modern transportation options for all. When I wrote and led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with job-creating and community-improving projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s and Mayor Owens’s partnership in building the better, safer and more connected future that Syracuse deserves.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Interstate 81 Viaduct Project is a national model for how infrastructure projects should prioritize people and communities. By completing these vital northern and southern interchanges, we are delivering a modern transportation network that meets the needs of everyday New Yorkers and creates new opportunities for businesses in Syracuse. I am proud to have secured the critical federal dollars needed for this project and will continue to fight for more federal resources to bring the transformative Community Grid to life.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “The completion of the northern and southern I-81 interchanges in Syracuse and Cicero is a major milestone that will improve traffic flow for Central New York drivers, strengthen access to neighborhoods and key destinations, and bring us another step closer to removing the outdated viaduct. The I-81 project is a massive effort across all levels of government to reconnect Syracuse, improve safety, and build infrastructure that works for every part of our community. I’ll keep working with Governor Hochul, state and local partners, and federal agencies to ensure this project continues moving forward.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It’s exciting to celebrate another major milestone on the path to removing the I-81 Viaduct and reconnecting the City of Syracuse. After years of planning and preparation, the completion of the northern and southern interchanges brings us closer to a safer, more modern highway and a more connected community. Thank you to Commissioner Dominguez, NYSDOT staff, construction workers and all those working to make this transformative project a reality.”

State Senator Christoper J. Ryan, “The completion of the northern interchange improvements is a significant step forward for the communities I represent throughout northern Onondaga County and Oswego County. These upgrades will improve connectivity for residents traveling between Syracuse, the North Country, and our growing suburban and rural communities, making daily commutes safer and more efficient. As our region continues to attract new investment and opportunities, modern infrastructure is essential to supporting economic growth and ensuring families, workers and businesses can stay connected. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez and all of the workers who have helped bring this critical phase of the project to completion.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “I congratulate the Department of Transportation for the completion of this important milestone of the I-81 project. The new interchanges will provide immediate benefits to motorists traveling throughout Central New York. I also want to thank the many construction workers that worked tirelessly to get us to this point. You helped get the job done.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “As a longtime proponent for the I-81 Viaduct project, today’s announcement is nothing short of making history for the future of transportation in Central New York. The newly finished reconfiguration of the I-481 and I-81 northern and southern interchanges keeps drivers moving with direct connection to where they want to go at the speed they need to get there. Residents, especially in the Cicero and North Syracuse area, will enjoy a major respite in their commutes now that modifications to the northern interchange are complete. With Contracts 1 and 2 finished, this once-in-a-generation project to remove the viaduct and create a reunited community in the city of Syracuse is that much closer to reality.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The completion of the northern and southern interchanges marks an important milestone in the I-81 Viaduct Project and in our broader effort to build a safer, more connected and more equitable transportation network for Central New York. These improvements will help keep people moving, strengthen access to neighborhoods, businesses, hospitals, schools and other key destinations, and bring us closer to removing the viaduct that has divided Syracuse for generations. I thank Governor Hochul, NYSDOT and our federal partners for continuing to invest in infrastructure that reconnects communities and supports the future growth of our region.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “Today’s announcement of the completion of the northern and southern interchanges is more than an infrastructure milestone; it is a meaningful investment in the future of Central New York. As we continue this historic project, we remain focused on creating a transportation system that serves residents, visitors and local businesses for decades to come. This project also reflects what’s possible when strong partnerships put community first. We thank Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for their steadfast support and collaboration, which have been vital in moving the I‑81 Viaduct Project forward and helping reconnect neighborhoods that have been divided for decades.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.