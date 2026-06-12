NY PLATES: Governor Hochul Announces $10 Million Available for Food Banks and Emergency Food Assistance Organizations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that funding is available from the new $10 million New York Providing Local Access to Essential Sustenance (NY PLATES) capital grant program. Governor Hochul secured this funding in the FY 2026-27 Enacted Budget to support food banks and other organizations that provide emergency food assistance in building the modern facilities, equipment, and infrastructure needed to serve more families across the state. NY PLATES will offer competitive capital grants to eligible Food Banks, Emergency Food Programs, and municipalities providing food relief services within New York’s 10 regional food bank territories. Eligible uses include capital costs related to, but not limited to, the design, construction or renovation of eligible program locations as well as for the purchase of equipment such as cold storage, freezers, and food transport vehicles. These investments will increase the capacity of critical food assistance organizations and enable them to safely store, transport, and distribute food to more New Yorkers in need.

“Food banks and pantries across New York are working around the clock to make sure no family goes hungry, and they deserve the facilities and equipment to do that work effectively,” Governor Hochul said. “With NY PLATES, we are making a direct investment in the infrastructure of hunger relief – expanding capacity, modernizing operations, and standing up for New Yorkers at a time when the federal government is turning its back on critical nutrition programs. This funding will help ensure that no community is left behind.”

As part of Governor Hochul’s FY 2026-2027 Enacted Budget and State of the State proposals, NY PLATES provides capital grant funding to design, construct, or reconstruct facilities, make major renovations and infrastructure improvements, and purchase essential equipment such as refrigeration units and food transport vehicles. The Request for Applications (RFA) for NY PLATES has been posted at dasny.org.

The application period for the NY PLATES capital grant program will open on July 8, 2026, and applications must be submitted by August 20, 2026. Awards are expected to be announced no earlier than October 20, 2026. Applications will be evaluated on the basis of project need, impact, and viability. Not-for-profit entities must receive approved prequalification status in the Statewide Financial System (SFS) prior to the submission of their application and must remain prequalified through the execution of the Grant Disbursement Agreement and payment of all requisitions.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to partner with the New York State Department of Health to administer the NY PLATES program and support the organizations working every day to combat hunger in communities across New York State. Food banks and pantries are an essential part of the community fabric, and they need more than just food donations; they need modern, reliable infrastructure to operate efficiently and meet growing demand. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to addressing food insecurity and ensuring New Yorkers have access to the resources they need, particularly as federal support for nutrition programs continues to decline. Together, we are strengthening the capacity of these vital organizations and helping build a more food-secure future for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald said, “The NY PLATES program reflects New York’s unwavering commitment to nutrition security for all residents. At a time when federal cuts to essential food assistance programs are threatening the stability of families across the country, Governor Hochul’s investment in the physical infrastructure of our emergency food system is both timely and transformative. The Department of Health’s Division of Nutrition looks forward to working with DASNY to ensure these resources reach the organizations and communities that need them most.”

New York PLATES Program

The NY PLATES program was established in the FY 2026-2027 Budget to enhance the state’s capacity to combat hunger and food insecurity in response to federal cuts to critical nutrition assistance programs. Food banks and pantries need more than just food to operate effectively — they also require modern facilities, industrial refrigeration equipment, and vehicles to keep operations running smoothly and deliver food to families in need. NY PLATES addresses these infrastructure gaps through a statewide competitive grant program serving eligible Food Banks, Emergency Food Programs, and municipalities providing food relief services within New York’s 10 regional food bank territories. The program is administered by DASNY in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health, Division of Nutrition - Bureau of Nutrition Security.

The Governor’s Office, New York State Department of Health, and DASNY are committed to ensuring that all potential applicants fully understand the competitive grant process. The open application question period begins on June 11, 2026, and all questions must be submitted via the NY PLATES SurveyMonkey form accessible here.

A webinar video will be posted on the DASNY website (www.dasny.org) on June 19, 2026. This webinar video will review the RFA and application process. Answers to questions received prior to June 26, 2026 via the SurveyMonkey form above will be posted on the same websites by July 2, 2026.

Details regarding the submission of questions are provided in the RFA and on the DASNY website. All potential applicants are strongly encouraged to review the RFA, submit questions in writing, and view the webinar, as the NY PLATES Grant Application process will be explained in full.