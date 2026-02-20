Securing Utah’s Water Future

Water has always shaped life in the Beehive State. Our communities, farms, economy and the Great Salt Lake all depend on how responsibly we plan for and manage this limited resource.

In recent years, the Legislature has invested more than $1 billion in water conservation, infrastructure upgrades and long-term planning. These efforts strengthen supply reliability, improve efficiency and prioritize water for critical needs across the state.

Our strategy and focus is clear: conserving what we have while carefully developing new, dependable sources to better prepare for both wet and dry years. This balanced approach protects families and businesses, agriculture and the Great Salt Lake.

The decisions being made today are designed to leave the next generation with a resilient, economically stable and environmentally sustainable Utah.

Protecting the Great Salt Lake:

The Great Salt Lake is vital to Utah’s air quality, economy, wildlife habitat and overall quality of life. Protecting the Great Salt Lake requires long-term commitment, responsible stewardship and continued partnership across sectors.

Utah’s approach is grounded in action. In September 2025, state leaders signed the Great Salt Lake 2034 Charter, along with $200 million in private commitments for restoration and protection efforts.

Recent coordination with scientists, industry leaders and conservation groups confirms that while lake elevation remains below desired levels, salinity levels are currently within a healthy range, a sign that improved water management and cooperation are making a difference.

To protect the Great Salt Lake, Utah must increase the total amount of water entering the system. Conservation is essential, but it cannot solve this structural supply challenge alone. Utah is proactively pursuing multiple complementary strategies:

Innovative Technology:

In 2022, a Utah trade delegation traveled to Israel to study large-scale desalination, which turns saltwater into usable freshwater. The visit showed how innovation can expand access to water rather than simply dividing limited supplies. Utah is now evaluating desalination as part of a broader plan to build a larger, more reliable water system.

Regional Partnerships:

Momentum is building across the West. California leaders have expressed support for cooperative regional solutions, and discussions are underway about how shared projects could strengthen water security for multiple states. Water does not follow state boundaries. Utah is taking practical steps to secure a stable water future not only for our state, but also the West and the nation.

Working With Utahns:

Water policy works best when Utahns are part of the solution. Outdoor municipal watering represents the largest share of consumptive use, and efficient landscaping and irrigation practices can make a measurable difference. Indoor household water is typically treated and returned to the watershed, eventually contributing back to the Great Salt Lake system.

Forest and Watershed Restoration:

Active forest management is essential to protecting Utah’s water supply. Overcrowded and unhealthy forests consume significant moisture and prevent snowmelt from reaching streams, reservoirs and ultimately the Great Salt Lake. Managing our forests responsibly helps ensure more water stays in the system and strengthens long-term water reliability for the entire state.

Purchase of US Magnesium:

The state has finalized the purchase of property and water rights associated with U.S. Magnesium, located along the shoreline of the Great Salt Lake. Securing this land gives the state greater ability to manage shoreline conditions, oversee environmental impacts and direct water in ways that better support the lake’s health.

Coordinating Water Planning:

As Utah grows, careful coordination is needed to keep water reliable for communities, agriculture and the Great Salt Lake. S.B. 211 the Generational Water Infrastructure Amendments, created a statewide Water Development Council to improve planning and communication among major water providers. Better coordination helps water projects move forward responsibly while conservation efforts continue.

Looking Ahead:

Utah’s approach remains balanced: conserve where it meaningfully saves water, prevent system losses and responsibly increase supply so both communities and the environment can thrive.

Water security is not a short-term effort or a single legislative session; it is a long-term responsibility to future generations. Utah is not choosing between growth and the environment. The work underway is aimed at ensuring communities, agriculture and the Great Salt Lake can all succeed together — now and in the future.