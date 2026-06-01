President Adams Calls for 75% Reduction in Proposed Data Center Project Area

Following public feedback and further review of the proposed O’Leary Digital project area, Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams is calling for a 75% reduction in the project’s footprint, along with additional environmental protections and greater transparency, before the project can move forward.

“I’ve sent a letter directly to Kevin O’Leary calling for a 75% reduction in the proposed data center project area, from 40,000 acres to approximately 10,000 acres,” said President Adams. “I am also requiring that any excess water be treated and dedicated to the Great Salt Lake, even though none of the water currently used in that area flows to the lake. In addition, I am demanding greater transparency, stronger conservation commitments and enhanced protections for Utah’s natural resources as this project moves through the review process. Utah can pursue economic opportunity while protecting our water, air, wildlife and communities. We can and must do both.”

President Adams demands the following conditions to be met:

75% Re duction in Project Area Footprint Materially reduce the overall project area by at least 75% to limit impacts on the region and broader environment. This would decrease the proposed project area from 40,000 acres to approximately 10,000 acres.



Water Stewardship and Great Salt Lake Commitment Commit to implementing the latest available technology that minimizes water consumption and to using only the water reasonably necessary for its operations. Any excess water must be treated and dedicated to the Great Salt Lake at the developer’s expense, even though none of the water currently used in that area flows into the Great Salt Lake.



Land Conservation Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Utah Department of Natural Resources outlining the conservation of the land within the reduced project area to ensure that wildlife and agricultural uses are preserved and protected.



Heat Capture and Environmental Impact Mitigation Incorporate heat-capture technologies and provide independent scientific and engineering analyses for the project.



Provide Additional Transparency and Public Engagement in the Process Cooperate with state agencies to create a transparent, public-facing website with all information associated with the additional or future approvals, including water and air quality permits.



Environmental Performance Standards Work with the relevant state and federal agencies to ensure that the project area utilizes the best available technologies and meets or exceeds all environmental performance requirements. The project area must demonstrate industry-leading environmental stewardship and protection.



Utah has already taken significant steps to strengthen oversight of large-scale development projects, including increasing transparency regarding data center water use, investing more than $1 billion in water conservation and infrastructure and ensuring that energy infrastructure costs are paid by project developers, not Utah ratepayers.

In addition, multiple legislative interim committees, including the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee; the Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee; and the Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee, are actively examining the impacts of large-scale development on Utah’s water resources, energy infrastructure, land use and environment. These reviews will help identify additional opportunities to strengthen transparency, accountability and protection of Utah’s natural resources while ensuring responsible economic growth.